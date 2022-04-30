Varicose veins: Causes, symptoms, fitness tips to deal with it during summer

Usually bulging and bluish, varicose veins are visible swollen and twisted veins that most commonly affect the veins in the legs because standing and walking increases the pressure in the veins of the lower body. With the summer sun glaring down on us, health experts insist that if you have varicose veins, you will have to be extra careful and not take them lightly or else it can worsen your pain and you may suffer when the temperature rises.

Causes:

Also known as varicoses or varicosities, varicose veins occur when our veins become enlarged, dilated and overfilled with blood. This happens when blood flow is obstructed and the blood cannot flow as effectively, resulting in veins that become too big, swell and twist but are usually harmless, even though they can be painful and disfiguring.

Symptoms:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajan Modi, Laparoscopy and Laser Surgeon at House of Doctors, revealed, “One can suffer from varicose veins when the veins become swollen and enlarged. The symptoms of varicose veins are discoloration of the skin around those veins, itching in the area surrounding the veins, pain after sitting or standing for a longer period of time, heaviness in the legs and even swelling of the lower legs. You will be shocked to know that the problem of varicose veins can worsen during summer.”

Tips to deal with varicose veins during summer:

Decoding the connection between summer and varicose veins, Dr Rajan Modi explained, “The extreme summer heat cab exaggerates your symptoms like leg pain and swelling. Thus, you will end up experiencing heavy legs if you are spending time in the hot weather. Hot weather makes the veins swell more and invites a lot of discomforts. Hot temperatures will dilate the veins mainly on the surface of the skin, as one loses heat and maintains a constant body temperature.”

Highlighting that it is the normal response to heat, just like sweating and does not necessarily mean that the veins are abnormal, Dr Rajan Modi pointed out that if you already have varicose veins, then also your condition can worsen on sunny days. He listed some vital strategies to help you to deal with varicose veins during summer:

1. Leg elevation: Lying down in your bed and resting your legs on a few pillows can do the trick. This will ensure proper blood flow to the legs.

2. Do stretching and exercising: No movement at all can worsen your pain. So, it is imperative to do physical activity after consulting the doctor.

3. Massage your legs: Try to avoid sitting on crossed legs. Furthermore, massage your legs to enhance the blood flow to the veins. But you must not pressurize the veins.

4. Wear compression stockings: Only after consulting the doctor to avoid painful cramps.

5. Hydration is key: Drink plenty of water to keep the blood circulating properly in the leg. Dehydration can cause swelling of tissues in the legs and muscle cramping. Avoid alcohol that can cause dehydration.

6. Rest enough: Varicose veins lead to leg pain and swelling. So, it is essential to rest enough. Also, get a good night’s sleep.

7. Avoid sitting for longer hours: If you sit for long periods of time, blood may pool in your legs and cause pain.

8. Wear loose clothes during summer: Tight clothes put unwanted extra pressure on your veins. So, wear loose and breathable clothes.

9. Choose the right shoes: High heels tend to stop the calves from moving properly, reduce blood flow to the legs, worsening swelling and vein issues. So, wearing properly fitting shoes only.