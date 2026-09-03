Janmashtami is celebrated in many parts of India with great enthusiasm and lots of food. No celebration is complete without a sweet treat on this day. While many desserts are high in sugar and unhealthy, we have a healthy dessert recipe made with chia seeds. The secret recipe is chia seed pudding! Once you try it, you will want to make it again and again. This healthy vegan treat uses just four ingredients: chia seeds, a healthy fruit like watermelon, plant-based milk, and a sweetener. It makes a great, healthy breakfast or snack! Top it with fresh fruit and a drizzle of maple syrup for added flavor. It’s tasty and good for you!

What is the best chia seed pudding recipe?

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Alright, let's move on to the chia seed pudding recipe.

Ingredients you need:

½ cup of coconut milk

½ cup of unsweetened almond milk

1 cup of watermelon, cut into cubes

1 tablespoon of pure maple syrup

¼ cup of whole chia seeds

Toppings

Choose a fruit

Coconut flakes

Directions

Blend the watermelon with coconut milk and almond milk. Blend on high until smooth. Pour the mixture into a large bowl or a suitable glass container. Add chia seeds and maple syrup. Stir well. Let the mixture sit for 3 minutes. Then, whisk it again. Cover the bowl and refrigerate for 1 hour or overnight. Top your dish with colorful fruits like berries, bananas, apples, or oranges. You can also add nuts, hemp seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, raisins, and any other ingredients you want to try, along with coconut flakes, before serving.

Is chia seed pudding healthy for you?

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The main ingredient in chia pudding is chia seeds. Chia seeds are known for their many health benefits. They are a superfood loaded with nutrients. Chia seeds provide omega-3 fatty acids and are high in fiber, protein, magnesium, antioxidants, and phosphorus. They also contain calcium, iron, niacin, and thiamin.

What is the best sweetener for chia pudding?

To make your chia seed pudding healthy, use high-quality ingredients and a natural sweetener like maple syrup or honey. You can use regular milk or a non-dairy option like almond, coconut, oat, cashew, or soy milk. Chia pudding is flexible. You can add any flavor or fruit, and it will still taste great! Plus, you don’t need to cook it!

What are the benefits of mixing watermelon and chia seeds?

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{{^usCountry}} Watermelon is a key ingredient in chia seed pudding, along with chia seeds. It is a great source of the antioxidant lycopene, which helps protect cells and may reduce the risk of some eye diseases. Adding coconut milk or almond milk is also a good choice. This pudding can satisfy cravings between meals and is a great breakfast option. Once you make this chia seed pudding, it will become a staple in your fridge! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watermelon is a key ingredient in chia seed pudding, along with chia seeds. It is a great source of the antioxidant lycopene, which helps protect cells and may reduce the risk of some eye diseases. Adding coconut milk or almond milk is also a good choice. This pudding can satisfy cravings between meals and is a great breakfast option. Once you make this chia seed pudding, it will become a staple in your fridge! {{/usCountry}}

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(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)