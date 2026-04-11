Veteran actor Ranjeet shows how he stays fit in his 80s in new workout video, credits daughter for being his gym trainer

In a world where ageing is often unfairly associated with slowing down, veteran Bollywood actor Ranjeet is proving that the golden years can also be strong. The actor, who is in his mid-80s, shared a glimpse of his fitness routine in an April 5 Instagram video, highlighting a combination of discipline and targeted resistance training. Also read | Actor Anita Raj's fitness secrets for toned body at 62: 'From lifting heavy weights to holding 61-minute plank'

Bollywood actor Ranjeet showcases his fitness regimen through targeted resistance training. (Instagram/ ranjeetthegoli)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He wrote in his caption, "Agar aisa hi workout karuga, to hamesha fit rahuga (If I workout like this, I will always remain fit)… thanks to my coach and daughter."

Inside Ranjeet's workout

In the video, Ranjeet is seen performing cable chest flys, a classic isolation exercise that targets the pectoralis major (chest) and deltoids (shoulders). Unlike heavy bench presses, the cable machine provides constant tension throughout the entire range of motion, which is often safer and more effective for joint health in older adults.

His daughter, acting as his coach, highlighted posture and control over raw weight — a critical distinction for senior fitness. By keeping his shoulders down and focusing on the 'squeeze' at the centre, Ranjeet is maintaining muscle mass and functional upper-body strength.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Why fitness is non-negotiable after 65 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why fitness is non-negotiable after 65 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ranjeet’s workout serves as a reminder that age is a number, but fitness is a choice. By focusing on controlled movements and consistency, he is setting a blueprint for ageing with grace, strength, and a bit of humour. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and various longitudinal studies highlight that physical activity for seniors isn't just about looking fit; it is a clinical necessity for longevity and independence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranjeet’s workout serves as a reminder that age is a number, but fitness is a choice. By focusing on controlled movements and consistency, he is setting a blueprint for ageing with grace, strength, and a bit of humour. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and various longitudinal studies highlight that physical activity for seniors isn't just about looking fit; it is a clinical necessity for longevity and independence. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, adults over 65 experience a natural decline in muscle mass known as sarcopenia. Without resistance training (like the cable flys Ranjeet is performing), seniors can lose up to 8 percent of their muscle mass per decade, according to Cleveland Clinic. Strength training reverses this trend, significantly reducing the risk of falls and bone fractures.

The WHO’s global guidelines for physical activity recommend that seniors aim for 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity (like brisk walking) or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity (like jogging) per week. Mix it up and add balance exercises three or more days a week if you have mobility issues, and strength training two or more days a week to keep muscles strong.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON