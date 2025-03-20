When producer Ranjeet asked Rekha to return his money because of her 'tantrums'

Bollywood legend Rekha, is known for her impeccable acting talent and timeless style. However, in a recent chat, actor-director Ranjeet disclosed how he had problems with the actor while shooting one of his films. They got to a point where he had to ask her to return the signing amount. Ranjeet wanted Rekha to star in one of his movies but it never came to fruition.

In a podcast with Vickey Lalwani, the actor, who shot to fame after his villainous roles in 70s Bollywood movies, discussed how he was dejected with the same kind of roles offered by producers. It led him to make his own films, one of which, was to star Rekha.

"I had absolutely cut doing pictures. I never signed any pictures for ten years. People would call me but soon they realised that since I am producing my own film, I am not interested in taking other people's work," he said.

Ranjeet chose Rekha as his film's female lead

While discussing his 1990 film Kaarnama, Ranjeet said that he shared a friendly bond with Rekha and decided to cast her because she suited the role.

"I knew her since the time of Sawan Bhadon so we had quite a close relationship. When I used to go to work I used to feel irritated that why am I working for him (producer). They would sit in the AC room while we would toil in the sun. So when I signed people for my film, I didn't want the artist to oblige me without getting paid. I officially signed them and paid them. Although they would feel shy, I insisted. So, I signed Rekha on the prize quoted by her. Later I came to know some other producer had signed her at ₹5 lakh less but I didn't bother. I told her you are my friend but I am considering you because you suit my role, asked her how much she would charge and when she could start."

Ranjeet mentioned that he knew of Rekha's tantrums but since they were on good terms, he didn't bother and understood that everyone has their style of working. “I knew Rekha's tantrums also. Producers would stand outside her house. But we could walk down to her house. She would also come to my house without wearing shoes. So I had that kind of relationship with her.”

But soon things started taking a different turn.

“She wanted to shoot during the day. I said I have left all my work to shoot a film for myself and not for you. I realised that I would soon be treated like other producers standing at her gate. I told her, 'Rekha, please I am using my own money, return me the money, I can't make this picture with you.' She asked if I was sure, and I said yes. We parted on a friendly note.”

Why was Rekha throwing tantrums?

Ranjeet was then asked about the reason given by Rekha and he said, "Because she wasn't on good terms with Amitabh (Bachchan) first, then they became friendly, then she wanted to stay back in Mumbai. I was supposed to shoot in a farm outside Bombay and she wanted to come back in the evenings. My song was in the evening but she wanted to shoot in the day. Also, she wasn't comfortable with a dance director and we had to change that too, so I was quite fed up with these demands."

Kaarnama was produced and directed by Ranjeet and starred Vinod Khanna, Kimi Katkar, Farha Naaz, Neena Gupta, Paintal, Nirupa Roy and Amrish Puri.