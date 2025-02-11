Powerlifter gets trapped under 165 kg barbell at gym, woman rushes to his rescue. Video

A video of a man attempting a heavy bench press has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers shocked. The footage captures the moment he tried to "ego lift" a staggering 165 kg weight at a gym. What started as an impressive display of strength quickly turned into a distressing scene when the lifter found himself trapped under the heavy barbell. A Bodybuilder's 165 kg bench press went wrong, trapping him under the barbell until a woman rescued him.(Instagram/villupurathu_master)

(Also read: Delhi woman, body-shamed for viral muscular photo, claps back at trolls: ‘Unbelievable hate’)

Gym mishap caught on camera

At the beginning of the clip, a woman is seen assisting the bodybuilder by handing him the barbell. However, after placing it in his hands, she stepped aside, unaware of the trouble that would follow. The man successfully managed to press the weight once, but his second attempt ended in disaster. The immense weight pinned him down, pressing against his neck and leaving him gasping for air.

As panic set in, the man struggled to free himself but was unable to lift the barbell off his throat. The shocking moment left many questioning whether the woman should have stayed back to assist or if she had done her part correctly. Some argued that she failed to support him adequately, while others defended her, stating that she acted swiftly to rescue him when things went wrong.

Dramatic rescue

Moments after realising the severity of the situation, the woman rushed back to help the struggling bodybuilder. With significant effort, she managed to lift the weight and free him from the terrifying position.

Watch the clip here:

The video shared on Instagram by user Rajkumar Dhakshanamoorthy has since garnered thousands of views and sparked heated discussions.

Social media reacts

As expected, the dramatic footage has drawn a wave of reactions from internet users. One viewer commented, "This is why ego lifting is dangerous. Never attempt such weights without proper spotters." Another wrote, "The woman handed him the bar perfectly, but he clearly overestimated his strength!"

(Also read: This Brazilian fitness influencer has the ‘perfect female body’, according to AI)

A third user weighed in, saying, "It’s scary how quickly things can go wrong in the gym. Glad she reacted fast!" Others criticised the lifter's technique, with one remarking, "Bro, if you can’t lift it twice, don’t attempt it. Simple rule!"

Meanwhile, some defended the bodybuilder, with a user stating, "He at least tried lifting heavy. Not everyone has the courage." Another comment read, "Props to the woman for stepping in. Not easy to lift such weight off someone."