Want to build strong knees and prevent injuries? Fitness coach shares 4 exercises you can easily do at home. Watch

Building strong knees requires a combination of exercises that target the muscles around the knee joint, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, and ligaments. Rishabh Telang, founder of Cult.Fit and nutrition and fitness expert, has shared some effective exercises to help you build strong knees via a recent video on Instagram. Also read | Another reason to shed those extra kilos: It's affecting your knees too, putting 4X weight on joints. Here's how Strong knees enable you to move freely, perform daily activities, and enjoy hobbies without restriction. Here are some exercise that could help you. (Representative picture: Pexels)

In his caption, he wrote, “4 exercises to help bulletproof your knees, no equipment needed. Do this consistently to ensure you don’t end up with weak knees. Share this with your friends or family members who might find this useful. I hope this helps.”

In the accompanying video, titled 'how do you build strong knees', Rishabh demonstrated four knee-strengthening exercises. He said, “How do you build strong knees and prevent them from getting injured? Four exercises, no equipment... I would recommend you do this (whole workout routine) twice per week and a couple of rounds every time you are doing this. If you are doing this consistently, you are only a few workouts away from building bullet-proof knees.”

Exercise 1: Tibialis wall raises

Rishabh said, “Weak tibialis means weak knees. Place your butt on the wall and transfer the weight onto the heel. Bring it back down and do 20 repetitions of this exercise.”

Exercise 2: Wall sits on toes

“Get into a wall sit and transfer your weight onto the toes. Bring them back down and do 20 repetitions of this exercise,” he added.

Exercise 3: Split stance balance ups

Rishabh then said, “Get into a split stance, a narrow one, and sit all the way down. Then get back up. Do 10 repetitions of this exercise on each leg.”

Exercise 4: Wall calf raises

He added, “Calf raises: use your hands for support and bring your heels off the ground as much as you can. Bring it slowly back down and repeat. Do 20 repetitions of this exercise.”

Remember to consult with a healthcare professional or physical therapist before starting any new exercise program, especially if you have any underlying knee conditions or concerns. Avoid overexerting yourself if you're new to exercising. Moreover, if you experience any pain or discomfort, stop exercising and consult with a healthcare professional immediately.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.