Want to live longer? Neurologist explains the ‘9-year longevity equation’ for healthy ageing

What if adding years to your life came down to just three daily targets? Dr Sudhir Kumar, neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, sheds light on the “9-year longevity equation” and the everyday habits that may help improve healthspan and keep chronic diseases at bay.

Unlock 9 extra years of life with simple daily habits, says Dr. Sudhir Kumar.(Unsplash)

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In a post shared on X on May 27, Dr Sudhir spoke about a large long-term epidemiological dataset that identified three simple lifestyle baselines associated with adding “over 9 years of additional healthy lifespan.” (Also read: ‘Skinny fat syndrome’: Nutritionist warns Indians may look lean on the outside but still carry hidden visceral fat )

“Want an extra 9 years of healthy life? Stop looking for a magic pill. Science points to a simple daily equation: 7.2 to 8 hours of sleep, 43 minutes of brisk movement, and a ‘70%’ clean diet,” wrote Dr Sudhir.

According to the neurologist, the formula does not demand perfection but focuses on consistency and sustainability.

Target 1: Sleep for 7.2 to 8 hours

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{{^usCountry}} The first pillar of the longevity equation is sleep. Dr Sudhir explained that consistently getting 7.2 to 8 hours of sleep every night may help optimise brain and metabolic health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The first pillar of the longevity equation is sleep. Dr Sudhir explained that consistently getting 7.2 to 8 hours of sleep every night may help optimise brain and metabolic health. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This exact window optimises the glymphatic system’s ability to clear beta-amyloid waste from the brain while preventing systemic cortisol spikes,” he shared. Adequate sleep has long been associated with better immunity, heart health, memory, mood regulation and reduced risk of chronic illnesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This exact window optimises the glymphatic system’s ability to clear beta-amyloid waste from the brain while preventing systemic cortisol spikes,” he shared. Adequate sleep has long been associated with better immunity, heart health, memory, mood regulation and reduced risk of chronic illnesses. {{/usCountry}}

The "9-Year" Longevity Equation: 3 Daily Targets for Peak Healthspan



1) The Life-Extension Formula

A large, long-term epidemiological dataset has identified a precise daily threshold that adds over 9 years of additional healthy lifespan. It requires three highly attainable daily… — Dr Sudhir Kumar MD DM (@hyderabaddoctor) May 27, 2026

{{^usCountry}} Target 2: Follow the 43-minute movement rule {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Target 2: Follow the 43-minute movement rule {{/usCountry}}

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The second target is simpler than many intense fitness routines online. The doctor recommends 43 minutes of moderate physical activity daily.

This could include brisk walking, running, cycling, swimming or even active gardening. “Movement doesn’t only count if you are in gym clothes. Commuting, taking the stairs, and walking during phone calls easily accumulate toward your daily 43-minute target,” Dr Sudhir Kumar noted.

Regular movement can help lower insulin resistance, improve cardiovascular health and support healthy ageing.

Target 3: Aim for a ‘good enough’ diet, not perfection

The final target focuses on diet quality rather than extreme restriction. Dr Sudhir suggested maintaining a dietary score between 57.5 and 72.5 out of 100.

“Notice that perfection (100/100) is not required,” he explained, adding that prioritising whole foods, lean proteins and complex carbohydrates while reducing ultra-processed foods may be enough to support long-term health.

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The neurologist also warned against the “all-or-nothing” mindset many people fall into while trying to become healthier. “Don’t sacrifice sleep for exercise. Waking up at 4:30 AM on 5 hours of sleep to hit the gym destroys the metabolic synergy,” he wrote.

He also cautioned that overly restrictive diets often lead to burnout and rebound weight gain.

The key takeaway from the doctor’s post is that healthy ageing may not require complicated biohacks or extreme wellness trends. Instead, small and sustainable habits practised consistently every day could make the biggest difference over time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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