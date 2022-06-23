Want to prevent or reduce digital eye strain? Try these 4 tricks

In the age of technological innovations, the use of digital devices among kids, teenagers and adults has increased significantly and the use of digital devices was further exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic as people shifted to remote work and children had to spend more time on their mobile or computer, thanks to online classes, which has led to a significant rise in digital eye strain as the short high energy waves emitted by the digital devices can penetrate the eyes and eventually contribute to retinal cell damage. This makes an individual further vulnerable to different eye issues ranging from age-related macular degeneration (AMD) to dry eyes.

According to a recent study in the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology involving 217 students, 109 students were suffering from digital eye strain and among them, 26% were mild cases, 13% were moderate cases and 11% were severe grades with common symptoms being headache and itching. However, health and fitness experts insist that to get respite from digital eye strain and alleviate various disorders, eye yoga can prove to be extremely effective.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Labdhi Shah, MS Ophthalmologist and Neuro-Ophthalmologist at Ahmedabad's Eyeconic Eye Clinic, shared, “Eye yoga usually involves eye movements that can condition and strengthen the muscles of the eyes. Practising eye yoga over a period of time can bring immense benefits to a practitioner and can facilitate the normal functioning of the eyes.”

He revealed 4 eye yoga poses which can be practised to reduce digital eye strain as well as improve the overall functioning of the eyes:

1. Follow 20-20-20 Rule

Method - Take a break for 20 seconds. Look at something 20 feet away. Do it in every 20 minutes.

2. Palming

Method - Sit in a quiet place. Rub the palms of both the hands for 15-20 seconds till they begin to feel warm. With the fingertips resting on the forehead, place the hands over the eyes. Close the eyes, take a deep breath and feel the warmth. Continue this process 6-7 times.

3. Focus Shifting

Method - Sit in a comfortable position and breathe normally. With the thumb pointing upward, hold one arm straight in front. Keep the focus on the thumb and move the thumb towards the nose. Pause for a few seconds and then again take the arm to the original position while maintaining the gaze on the thumb. Repeat it 10 times.

4. Blinking

Method - Sit in a comfortable position with the eyes wide open. Blink for ten times very quickly. Now close the eyes and relax for 20-25 seconds. Repeat the process 5-6 times.

While digital eye strain is increasingly becoming a concerning issue in the modern-day world, Yoga can come to the rescue and bring instant relief. Practise these Yoga poses on a daily basis and reap the benefits of strong, healthy eyes for a lifetime.