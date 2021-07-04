Want toned legs and glutes like Vaani Kapoor? Watch her intense workout video

Vaani Kapoor just took her workout to the next level by introducing intense leg exercises to her routine. The actor is known for leading a super fit lifestyle and embracing holistic training sessions at the gym. Her latest video on Instagram will inspire you to end the weekend on a high note.

Recently, Vaani shared a video of herself training her legs and glutes with Bollywood fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala on Instagram. Later, Yasmin also posted a video where she mentioned all the exercise names that Vaani practised with her and how to do them.

The actor posted the video on the photo-sharing app with the caption, “Slackin and sappin’…time to get back! Building mind, body and soul.”

The video begins with Vaani and Yasmin nailing the Curtsy Lunge off Step followed by Kettlebell Deadlift, Box Jumps, Decline Theraloop Butt Blaster, Landis, Split Lunge and Cable Butt Blaster. The exercises are great for strengthening the leg muscles and the glutes.

For the routine, Vaani wore a lemon-yellow sports bra with racerback details. She teamed it with black training tights and matching lace-up shoes. She tied her tresses in a sleek top ponytail to keep the routine fuss-free.

Yasmin shared the same video on her page and talked about training the War actor. She wrote that Vaani has been working out with her for three years. “She’s super fit and today we are focusing on legs, come workout with Vaani and me to feel the burn,” she added.

If you want to achieve toned legs and glutes like Vaani Kapoor, Yasmin also shared the number of sets and repetitions the actor did in the workout clip. She did 3 sets x 15 reps of Curtsy Lunge off Step, 3 sets x 15 reps of Kettlebell Deadlift, 3 sets x 20 reps of Box Jumps, 3 sets x 20 reps of Decline Theraloop Butt Blaster, 3 sets x 15 reps of Landis, 3 sets x 15 reps of Split Lunge, and 3 sets x 20 reps of Cable Butt Blaster.

So, which exercise are you doing today?

