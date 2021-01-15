Watch: Disha Patani's new exercise video will make your jaws hit the floor
- Disha Patani recently shared a clip that shows the actor landing an impressive flying kick on a boxing bag. This is all the motivation that we will need to start our weekend on a fitter note.
After a long holiday and series of cheat meals, comes rigorous exercise sessions for Disha Patani. The actor, who is quite known for her extreme fitness routines, leaves us stunned whenever she shares snippets from the gym. Disha also keeps her workouts interesting by incorporating different things in it. From dancing to kickboxing and lifting weights, you will see her doing lots of activities.
In the latest video that the Malang actor posted, she can be seen flaunting her kicks, that can go really high (according to the video). The clip started with Disha, in a gym, running towards a large boxing bag and placing a double kick on it. We were amazed by the skills and the precision with which she took a turn in-between the two kicks.
For the gym session, Disha opted to wear a black and white baggy jacket which she teamed with a pair of grey pyjamas. The actor also tied her hair in a ponytail, to keep them off her face. She shared the awe-generating video with the caption, "Post cheat be like (sic)."
Recently, Disha had shared another video of herself from the gym in which she did intense shoulder work out. Sitting on a heavy duty machine wearing a white halter neck top teamed with a pair of red shorts, the actor left us speechless as she easily did the exercise. Disha posted the clip with a sloth emoticon as the caption and Kiara Advani could not help but comment on the clip.
Disha Patani rang in the New Year 2021 with her rumoured boyfriend, Tiger Shroff in the Maldives. The actor shared a lot of gorgeous images from the land of clear water and white beaches. Have a look at some of them:
Does this not make you want to exercise? We are inspired to start the weekend on a fitter note.
