What are combination vaccines? Know their benefits and side effects from expert

Struggling to keep track of your child's vaccination schedule? The sheer number of immunizations in the first two years of a child can be overwhelming and difficult to accommodate in the hectic schedule of people. No wonder combination vaccines have come to rescue for parents and health expert alike which is nothing but combining two or more vaccines together in a single shot. The development of combination vaccines for protection against multiple diseases began with the combination of individual diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP) vaccines into a single product; this combined vaccine was first used to vaccinate infants and children in 1948. (Also read: Why Covid-19 booster shots are essential?)

Taking vaccines is essential as it can save children from many life-threatening problems. Nowadays, combination vaccines are being advised for many children. Combination vaccines can be beneficial for children as it can help them to prevent various diseases.

Dr Suresh Birajdar, Neonatologist & Pediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar in an interaction with HT digital talks about types and benefits of combination vaccines.

Common combination vaccines

- Hexavalent vaccine in which DTaP + Hep B + IPV+Hib are combined and it protects kids from Diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B, hemophilus influenzae and polio.

- There are pentavalent vaccines that protect kids from diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, hemophilus and polio.

Another example is a combination of MMR + varicella (chickenpox) that prevents 4 diseases that are measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella.

- Take these vaccines under the guidance of an expert and parents should not skip them when it comes to children.

Benefits of taking combination vaccines

One will need fewer shots, there will be less pain and discomfort, and on-time protection. It is recommended for all children to take it. The advantages for parents are that there will be fewer doctor visits, and you will be able to take less time off from work or other family activities.

Safety and effectiveness of the vaccines

Before a combination vaccine is approved for use, it goes through careful testing to test its efficacy and safety. The reactions are recorded and thereafter the vaccine is approved after checking all the parameters. Remember that there are systems in place to watch for any adverse reactions to combination vaccines that can be detected only after the vaccine is used on a wide scale. Try to give these vaccines to your children on schedule as much as possible.

Side-effects of combination vaccines

These vaccines are well tolerated and most of the adverse effects are mild. Children should not panic as combination vaccines may cause pain or swelling where the shot was given. But if your child takes the shots individually then he or she might encounter pain or swelling on multiple occasions instead of just once. The side effects such as fever and swelling at injection site may last for 2-3 days. The doctor will prescribe medication if needed. Parents should make sure that children are following all the instructions after getting vaccinated.

