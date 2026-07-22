What are the effects of Hepatitis B, and why should one vaccinate? Gastroenterologist Dr Ayush Dhingra explains

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that targets the liver, progressing silently before symptoms become noticeable. By the time many people realise something is wrong, liver damage has already taken place.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ayush Dhingra reassured that Hepatitis B is one of the most preventable viral infections, making timely vaccination the smartest health decision a family can take. While our busy lifestyles can make it difficult to find time for vaccination, not taking the vaccine at all can come at a very high cost.

What are the effects of Hepatitis B

According to Dr Dhingra, there is yet to be widespread awareness about the effects of Hepatitis B. Unlike illnesses that announce their arrival with fever or cough, Hepatitis B quietly remains in the body for years.

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{{^usCountry}} “Standard blood tests may appear normal even when the virus is causing underlying liver damage,” shared the gastroenterologist. “By the time symptoms like fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain, or distension appear, the liver has already been damaged severely.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Standard blood tests may appear normal even when the virus is causing underlying liver damage,” shared the gastroenterologist. “By the time symptoms like fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain, or distension appear, the liver has already been damaged severely.” {{/usCountry}}

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Some people naturally recover from the disease. However, those who do not develop a chronic infection are at increased risk of liver cirrhosis, liver failure and liver cancer.

“Since infected people may not know they carry the virus, they unknowingly pass it on through infected blood, from mother to baby during childbirth or through unsafe exposure of body fluids,” noted Dr Dhingra.

The importance of vaccination against Hepatitis B

Vaccination is the best way to protect oneself from Hepatitis B.

Dr Dhingra believes that prevention is the best defence against Hepatitis B. By delaying vaccination, a person leaves themselves vulnerable to an infection that has lifelong consequences like cirrhosis, liver cancer (hepatocellular carcinoma) and other conditions like glomerulonephritis, dermatologic, and rheumatologic.

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“Advanced liver disease demands prolonged treatment and major lifestyle changes. In severe cases where the liver loses its ability to function, liver transplantation becomes the only life-saving treatment that helps to improve quality of life,” warned the gastroenterologist.

Delaying Hepatitis B vaccination leaves individuals vulnerable to infection during the period they remain unprotected. This is particularly concerning for newborns, as babies infected during birth have a very high risk of developing chronic Hepatitis B, which can lead to lifelong liver damage.

Similarly, adults who postpone vaccination due to lack of awareness or misconceptions may unknowingly remain at risk through routine medical procedures, occupational exposure, or close household contact with an infected person.

“Since Hepatitis B often progresses silently without noticeable symptoms, many people are diagnosed only after significant liver damage has already occurred. Timely vaccination not only prevents infection but also reduces the long-term risk of cirrhosis, liver failure, and liver cancer,” stated Dr Dhingra.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Ayush Dhingra, MBBS, MD, DNB, is a consultant in the department of Gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram.