What happens when you do 10 minutes of yoga every day? A yoga expert explains how a small habit can support your well-being

Yoga is more than just a form of exercise. It is a practice that can help you connect with your inner self while bringing greater balance between the body, mind and spirit. However, in today’s fast-paced world, finding time for a regular yoga practice can be challenging. The good news is that you may not need hours on the mat to experience its benefits. Even 10 minutes of yoga a day can contribute to your overall well-being when practised consistently. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, a yoga and spiritual leader, author, columnist, and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, shared insights into the impact of a short, daily yoga practice.

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What can 10 minutes of daily yoga do?

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar highlighted that a meaningful day often begins with a meaningful morning. 10 minutes of mindful yoga can make a valuable pause between waking up and starting the day's responsibilities. This brief exercise combines the elements of movement, conscious breathing, focus and freshness all in one. These are everyday practices that can help maintain physical energy and mental equilibrium when done daily.

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10 minutes of mindful yoga can make a valuable pause between waking up and starting the day's responsibilities.

{{^usCountry}} According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, there are two practices that can create this rhythm on a day-to-day basis that are easy and accessible: Siddha Walk and Bhramari Pranayama. They both can be done in a brief amount of time and can be incorporated into a daily habit. 1. Siddha Walk {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, there are two practices that can create this rhythm on a day-to-day basis that are easy and accessible: Siddha Walk and Bhramari Pranayama. They both can be done in a brief amount of time and can be incorporated into a daily habit. 1. Siddha Walk {{/usCountry}}

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“The Siddha Walk is a combination of walking, awareness and rhythm,” said Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar. The practice is done in the form of a number eight, usually from the south to the north and vice versa. The simplicity makes it suitable for students, professionals, homemakers and active individuals. With conscious awareness, Siddha Walk promotes healthy circulation, digestion, body movement, concentration and breath of freshness. The rhythm helps to keep the mind focused on each step, resulting in a relaxing and meditative experience.

Benefits

“Siddha Walk is for circulation, digestion, mobility, balance and physical energy,” explained Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar. Walking in the shape of an 8 engages the brain and sensory organs in coordinated movement and awareness. This rhythmic sequence promotes more attention, concentration, and clarity of thought and aids in holding the mind in the present moment.

2. Bhramari Pranayama

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According to Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Bhramari Pranayama is a yogic breathing exercise that creates a gentle humming sound during exhalation similar to the vibration of a bee. In the Himalayan Siddha tradition, this practice is explored at a deeper level through the stimulation of specific energy points on the face and skull using precise finger placement.

Bhramari Pranayama is a yogic breathing exercise that creates a gentle humming sound during the exhalation similar to the vibration of a bee.

The skull is a complex structure of bones with natural spaces between them, and the Himalayan method works with breath, vibration and stimulation of points to affect the flow and movement of prana through the head. Stimulating these specific points changes the pranic flow pattern, increasing awareness in the head and facilitating calmness, concentration and balance.

Benefits

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Bhramari Pranayama helps to calm the mind, to concentrate, to keep emotions balanced, to get good sleep and to build confidence within. The soothing effect of the gentle vibration enhances awareness of the breath and provides a calming sensory experience. Practising can be a valuable component of a peaceful day-to-day routine.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.