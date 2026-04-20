What happens when you walk for 1 minute vs 15, 30 or 60 minutes? Nutritionist explains the difference

Walking has recently gained popularity as one of the most effective ways to stay healthy, manage blood sugar levels after meals, get fit, and even lose weight. However, when you are walking, the time you spend engaging in the physical activity determines the benefits you can reap.

A simple walk can transform your physical and mental wellbeing. (Pexel)

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On April 15, Zib Atkins, a nutritionist, longevity and health optimisation coach, and founder of Ayus Wellness, shared the benefits walking has for your body, depending on how long you walk. He shared the post with the caption, “A simple walk can transform your physical and mental wellbeing — small steps, big impact.”

Walking benefits

Here are the benefits of walking that the nutritionist shared, depending on the time limit:

⦿ 1 minute

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{{^usCountry}} According to the nutritionist, walking for a minute increases blood flow throughout your body. ⦿ 5 minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the nutritionist, walking for a minute increases blood flow throughout your body. ⦿ 5 minutes {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, after walking for 5 minutes, your mood improves. ⦿ 10 minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, after walking for 5 minutes, your mood improves. ⦿ 10 minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A 10-minute walk helps decrease cortisol levels. Cortisol is a steroid hormone made by your 2 adrenal glands, located on top of each kidney. According to Health Direct. When you feel stressed, your body releases more cortisol into your bloodstream. Therefore, having the right balance is important for your health, as too much or too little cortisol can cause health problems. ⦿ 15 minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 10-minute walk helps decrease cortisol levels. Cortisol is a steroid hormone made by your 2 adrenal glands, located on top of each kidney. According to Health Direct. When you feel stressed, your body releases more cortisol into your bloodstream. Therefore, having the right balance is important for your health, as too much or too little cortisol can cause health problems. ⦿ 15 minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A 15-minute walk lowers your blood sugar levels, making it a great post-meal exercise. ⦿ 30 minutes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A 15-minute walk lowers your blood sugar levels, making it a great post-meal exercise. ⦿ 30 minutes {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, 30 minutes is the mark when fat burning begins, thus aiding in weight or fat loss.

⦿ 45 minutes

According to the nutritionist, walking for 45 minutes reduces your tendency to overthink.

⦿ 60 minutes

Lastly, a 60-minute walk helps increase your dopamine levels. According to Health Direct, dopamine is a neurotransmitter, or chemical messenger, that works in your brain to help your nerve cells send messages to each other. Dopamine is made by cells deep in your brain and acts on cells in other parts of your brain. It is also made in other parts of your body, where it acts as a hormone.

Meanwhile, as per the Better Health Channel, walking is known to increase cardiovascular fitness, strengthen bones, reduce excess body fat, and boost muscle power and endurance. It also reduces your risk of developing conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis and some cancers.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Krishna Pallavi Priya ...Read More Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations. Read Less

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