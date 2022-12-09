What is the correct way to drink water? Expert shares tips

Drinking water is mandatorily recommended by health experts. It is one of the most important and healthy habits that people can inculcate in themselves to stay away from diseases, and keep illnesses at bay. Drinking water comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in flushing the bacteria out of the bladder. It also helps in carrying nutrients and oxygen to the cells, and aiding the entire digestion process of the body. It also helps in normalising blood pressure, protecting organs and tissues and regulating the body temperature of the body. Drinking water regularly and frequently throughout the day also helps in cushioning the joints and keeping the overall body healthy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Can drinking too much water lead to death? Here's what an expert says

However, there is a correct way of drinking water and more often than ever, people get it wrong. Addressing the healthy benefits of drinking water and the correct way of doing it, Anshuka Parwani wrote, “Keeping yourself hydrated is of utmost importance. But there is also a right way to do it.” Anshuka is the yoga trainer to several Bollywood celebrities such as Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor, and is known for sharing such fitness and health-related insights and tips on her Instagram profile.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Having water while standing can cause indigestion and heartburn. It can also trigger arthritis and cause harm to the lungs as the speed at which the water travels through the system increases,” she added. Anshuka further shared a video, where she can be seen demonstrating the correct way of drinking water by sitting down. She can also be seen drinking water from a copper vessel. “The correct way to drink water, is to sit down with your back straight. This way, the water reaches the brain and helps improve brain activity. It also aids in digestion and tackles bloating,” she added.

Anshuka further wrote that the healthy way of drinking water is by storing it in copper vessels. “The cooling properties of copper helps to detoxify the body, boost the immune system and helps with Anaemia. Remember, sipping water is the way to go instead of chugging a large amount at once,” Anshuka wrapped her post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}