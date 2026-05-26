What keeps Akshay Kumar fit at 59? 'Pressure' from daughter Nitara and son Aarav

At 59, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar remains a benchmark for physical fitness in an industry obsessed with youth. While many credit his longevity to a strict workout, Akshay points to a more relatable source of motivation: his children. Also read | Akshay Kumar shows us how to deal with the summer heat and stay fit Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, at 59, attributes his fitness to his children's competitive spirit. (PTI)

The 'pressure' of fatherhood While promoting his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (2024) alongside co-star Tiger Shroff, the actor admitted that staying fit isn’t just a career requirement — it’s a family demand. Speaking on The Ranveer Show in April 2024, Akshay opened up about the competitive spirit of his 13-year-old daughter, Nitara, and his son, Aarav.

"My daughter is 11-years-old (now 13), and for me, my biggest pressure comes from my daughter that she wants me to run faster than her. My son wants me to run faster than him, swim faster than him, climb a rock faster than him. That is a huge pressure," Akshay shared.

This rivalry becomes most apparent during school events, where Akshay finds himself competing against parents nearly half his age: "On sports day, my daughter tells me, 'Daddy, you have to win.' The rest of the parents who come, they come with an 11-year-old kid, they are 33 years old, just like... 33-34. Now, where do I get a gold medal from? But that is pressure, and I like it; I want to win. Another pressure is that I have to work with this man (Tiger Shroff). I will not be able to match with him, but I have to keep up with him. This is the truth and fact."

The Monday fast and the 6:30 pm rule In August 2025, during a book launch event, Akshay revealed that his discipline extends far beyond the track. His primary focus is not on how much he can lift, but on how much he can let his digestive system rest. The actor adheres to a strict intermittent fasting schedule, which includes a full-day fast every Monday. “I fast on Mondays, like a full-day fast. Sunday is the last meal, and then after that, Monday is a full-day fast till Tuesday morning,” he explained.

Crucially, Akshay is a firm advocate for the early dinner philosophy, insisting that the stomach needs sleep just as much as the brain does. "By the time you get up, it is time for your stomach to relax. But when we get up, we eat our breakfast, and again the poor stomach is working... If you pay maximum attention to your stomach, diseases will not come near you," he said.

To ensure his body is ready for sleep by 9:30 pm, he ensures his last meal is finished long before sunset: “Eating at 6:30 is important because you get your time to digest your food, and by the time when you are about to sleep... the stomach is completely ready to rest, and that's it. So, it's a very simple thing.”

Breaking away from the traditional bodybuilding culture of Bollywood, Akshay famously avoids weight training. Instead, he focuses on functional movement and outdoor activities; the actor has also warned against crash diets and processed foods, favouring natural strength over aesthetic bulk.