Akshay Kumar shows us how to deal with the summer heat and stay fit

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is the best fitness idol one can get - be it discipline, dedication or consistency in sticking to workout regimes, the Khiladi Kumar is the one person who never lags behind when it comes to fitness. Inspiring his fans to continue with their fitness regimes despite the warm weather, the PadMan star has shared a video in which he is seen having fun while working out.

Akshay shared a video on his Instagram page and wrote, “Core training my way through the summer heat with these wooden beads...great for the back and stomach muscles. Also best time of the year to sweat it out Time for a #FitIndia” According to the annual survey by the fitness device firm GOQii published in January this year, Akshay is considered the most trusted celebrity or public figure for health advice, followed closely by Yoga guru Baba Ramdev in India.

Talking about the importance of fitness, Akshay had earlier said, “There is absolutely no excuse for ignoring one’s health, we’ve got one body, one heart, one chance, lets live it like we’re scared of losing it. Fitness is not about showing off six pack abs built from a bottle full of enhancers. Fitness is about becoming the best version of you, no matter what level you may be at, level 1 is better than 0.”

“So, I urge one and all to respect the body God has gifted you with, and become the healthy person you have always wanted to be. I’m not asking anyone to spend lakhs on gym memberships. All I’m saying is make the most of what’s around you. Let’s be honest, walking is free,” Akshay added.

On the work front, Akshay is currently working on the period drama Kesari, which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi. The actor recently injured his ribs during the shooting of an action sequence and had to stall shooting for the day. He has also completed Reema Kagti’s Gold that will also mark the Bollywood debut of TV star Mouni Roy.

