When it comes to following Covid-19 guidelines, social influence matters
Social influence has a large impact on people's adherence to Covid-19 guidelines, suggest the findings of a new study.
In the analysis of information from 6,674 people in 114 countries, investigators found that people distanced most when they thought their close social circle did. Such social influence mattered more than whether people thought that distancing was the right thing to do.
The findings suggest that to achieve behavioural change during crises, policymakers must emphasise shared values and harness the social influence of close friends and family.
"We saw that people didn't simply follow the rules if they felt vulnerable or were personally convinced. Instead, this uncertain and threatening environment highlighted the crucial role of social influence," said lead author Bahar Tuncgenc, PhD, of the University of Nottingham, in the UK.
"Most diligent followers of the guidelines were those whose friends and family also followed the rules. We also saw that people who were particularly bonded to their country were more likely to stick to lockdown rules--the country was like a family in this way, someone you were willing to stick your neck out for," added Tuncgenc.
Tuncgenc noted that efforts to improve adherence to Covid-19 guidelines might include the use of social apps, similar to social-based exercise apps, that tell people whether their close friends are enrolled for vaccination.
Using social media to demonstrate to friends that you are following the rules, rather than expressing disapproval of people who aren't following them, could also be an impactful approach. In addition, public messages by trusted figures could emphasize collectivistic values, such as working for the benefit of loved ones and the community.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When it comes to following Covid-19 guidelines, social influence matters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Antidepressants won't help with back pain and osteoarthritis, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacqueline Fernandez shares favourite workout, fitness goals for 2021 | Watch
- From sharing the best fitness advice she has ever received, to her goals for 2021, favourite way to workout and more, Jacqueline Fernandez reveals some health and wellness tips in this viral video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Immune system of recovered Covid-19 patients may fight coronavirus variants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gene editing techniques helpful in retinal degeneration treatment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pseudoaneurysm with median nerve injury caused by right radial artery puncture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Even one alcoholic drink per day can increase risk of atrial fibrillation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coffee temporarily counteracts effect of sleep loss on cognitive function: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how eating habits could cause child obesity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Premature birth can be reduced by treating fetus as patient: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 triggers antibodies from previous coronavirus infections, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boost immunity with key nutrients found in pistachios
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sophie Choudry, Yasmin Karachiwala add ‘fun’ to pilates' MOTR workout | Watch
- Want to improve your basic fitness or need sport-specific conditioning? Check out this ‘fun combo’ of Sophie Choudry and Yasmin Karachiwala as they perform MOTR workout during pilates session at the gym. Read benefits of this exercise form inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty shares the perfect exercise, recipe to improve digestive health
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox