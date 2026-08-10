Which nutrients are essential for brain function? Neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla lists 5 and shares their food sources

The brain is arguably the most important organ of the body, and needs proper sustenance to function properly. That includes not just glucose, but also other macro and micronutrients.

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Taking to Instagram on August 5, neurologist Dr Rahul Chawla listed five nutrients that the brain needs the most, as well as the sources of the stated nutrients.

1. Vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 is essential for maintaining the myelin sheath of neurons of the brain. Its deficiency can cause brain fog, neuropathy, balance issues, and even memory loss.

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{{^usCountry}} “If you have a B12 deficiency, add meat, liver, fish, chicken, eggs, and dairy products like paneer, curd, and milk to your diet, and take B12 supplements in the proper dosage,” suggested Dr Chawla. 2. Omega-3 fatty acids {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If you have a B12 deficiency, add meat, liver, fish, chicken, eggs, and dairy products like paneer, curd, and milk to your diet, and take B12 supplements in the proper dosage,” suggested Dr Chawla. 2. Omega-3 fatty acids {{/usCountry}}

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Omega-3 fatty acids, particularly DHA, are a significant component of the brain cell membrane and support signal transmission between them. The best source of DHA is fish, according to the neurologist. Vegetarian options for Omega-3 include flax seeds, chia seeds, and walnuts.

3. Iron

Iron is another essential micronutrient for the brain, and its deficiency can lead to fatigue, poor concentration, and cognitive slowing.

“In many patients, iron deficiency is also associated with Restless Leg Syndrome, where the patient feels an irresistible urge to move their legs, especially at night,” shared Dr Chawla. “If you are iron-deficient, you can add meat, fish, lentils, kidney beans (rajma), and spinach to your diet.”

4. Folic Acid

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Folic acid is vital for normal brain functioning and RBC (red blood cell) production. Its long-term deficiency can cause memory problems, brain fog, and cognitive changes.

“Often, folate deficiency co-exists with B12 deficiency,” cautioned the neurologist. “If you have a folate deficiency, you can consume leafy green vegetables like spinach and fenugreek (methi), legumes, citrus fruits, eggs, and meat.”

5. Antioxidants (Flavonoids)

These reduce neuro-inflammation and enhance cognitive processing. Their best sources are berries, green leafy vegetables, and dark chocolate.

“In addition to these, choline, magnesium, and adequate protein intake also play a very important role in brain health. To keep your brain healthy, identify your deficiencies, correct them, and ensure that you are taking all the required nutrients in your diet,” shared the neurologist.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Rahul Chawla, MBBS, MD Medicine, DM Neurology, is a consultant neurologist at ISIC Hospital, Delhi, and the founder of HealthPil.com.