Why gut health matters during pregnancy: Gynaecologist explains the role of probiotics in maternal wellness

Pregnancy happens to be one of the most profound stages that women experience through physiological, emotional, and metabolic transformation processes. While nutrition always remains at the forefront of discussions related to the health of pregnant women, gut health is another important aspect that deserves equal attention. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pallavi Vasal, clinical director and head of the obstetrics and gynaecology department, Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, and Neerja Hajela, head of science and regulatory affairs, Yakult Danone India Pvt. Ltd. reveals how gut health can influence maternal well-being.

Importance of gut health and role of probiotics during pregnancy.(Unsplash)

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Importance of gut health during pregnancy

“It has been an old saying in our ancient culture- ‘what you eat is how your brain functions,’ and especially when you are pregnant, it affects the baby's development inside the womb,” said Dr Pallavi. For better absorption of nutrients, it is important that the gut is healthy.

For better absorption of nutrients, it is important that the gut is healthy. (Pexel)

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{{^usCountry}} Dr Pallavi also highlighted that pregnancy changes a woman’s body remarkably, including the changes in gut microbiome and digestive system. The hormonal changes in pregnancy and rising level of progesterone slow digestion and gut motility, leading to a feeling of fullness, bloatedness, indigestion and constipation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Pallavi also highlighted that pregnancy changes a woman’s body remarkably, including the changes in gut microbiome and digestive system. The hormonal changes in pregnancy and rising level of progesterone slow digestion and gut motility, leading to a feeling of fullness, bloatedness, indigestion and constipation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} But if the gut is healthy, it helps alleviate these symptoms and enhances absorption of essential nutrients such as folic acid, iron, calcium, magnesium and protein. “An imbalance in gut microbiome leads to malabsorption and ultimately causes essential nutrient deficiencies, excessive weight gain and gestational diabetes, which in turn has effects on fetal development,” warns Dr Pallavi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But if the gut is healthy, it helps alleviate these symptoms and enhances absorption of essential nutrients such as folic acid, iron, calcium, magnesium and protein. “An imbalance in gut microbiome leads to malabsorption and ultimately causes essential nutrient deficiencies, excessive weight gain and gestational diabetes, which in turn has effects on fetal development,” warns Dr Pallavi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Neerja Hajela pinpointed another important aspect of gut health, which is its connection with mental well-being. She said, “A significant proportion of serotonin, the hormone responsible for regulating emotions, is produced in the digestive tract.” This highlights the close relationship between gut health and emotional wellness, particularly during pregnancy, when women may experience increased levels of stress and anxiety. Role of probiotics in improving gut health {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neerja Hajela pinpointed another important aspect of gut health, which is its connection with mental well-being. She said, “A significant proportion of serotonin, the hormone responsible for regulating emotions, is produced in the digestive tract.” This highlights the close relationship between gut health and emotional wellness, particularly during pregnancy, when women may experience increased levels of stress and anxiety. Role of probiotics in improving gut health {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Pallavi, probiotics are helpful in improving digestion and maintaining the homeostasis of gut bacteria. Common probiotic sources include buttermilk, fermented food, curd, and probiotic supplements. Better absorption of nutrients improves immune health and lowers the risk of pregnancy-related complications, and improves fetal growth.

Better absorption of nutrients improves immune health and lowers the risk of pregnancy-related complications, and improves fetal growth. (Pexel)

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Pregnant women should consult their doctor before starting any probiotic supplements, as not all probiotic strains offer the same benefits, recommends Dr Pallavi.

While Neerja highlighted that probiotics should not be viewed as a replacement for a healthy lifestyle. A well-balanced diet, adequate hydration, regular physical activity, and stress management remain essential for the health and wellness of both mother and baby.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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