Why is kidney cancer often detected late? Oncologist shares early warning symptoms, risk factors and treatment options

Kidney cancer can be particularly difficult to detect in its early stages because symptoms often do not appear until the disease has progressed. According to Dr Ankit Jain, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, the kidneys can continue to function normally even when a tumour is present. (Also read: From 50°C heat to flash floods: Mental health expert explains how ‘climate anxiety’ is lingering in people’s minds ) Dr. Jain highlights the importance of lifestyle in kidney cancer risk and treatment options. (Shutterstock)

“Kidney cancer frequently goes unnoticed in its early stages because the kidneys can continue functioning normally despite the presence of a tumour. As a result, many cases are discovered incidentally during routine health check-ups or imaging tests performed for unrelated medical concerns,” said Dr Jain in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

Lifestyle factors play a major role While some individuals may have a genetic predisposition to kidney cancer, Dr Jain noted that most risk factors are linked to lifestyle habits and underlying health conditions.

“Modern lifestyles characterised by tobacco use, excess body weight, physical inactivity and poor metabolic health are contributing to a growing burden of chronic diseases, including kidney cancer. Understanding these risk factors can help people make informed decisions about their long-term health,” he explained.

According to Dr Jain, key risk factors for kidney cancer include:

Tobacco use

Obesity and excess body weight

High blood pressure

Diabetes and metabolic syndrome

Chronic kidney disease

Long-term dialysis

Family history of kidney cancer

Exposure to certain industrial chemicals He also highlighted the important connection between metabolic health and cancer risk.

“An often-overlooked aspect of kidney cancer risk is metabolic health. Conditions such as obesity, diabetes and hypertension frequently occur together and can create a state of chronic low-grade inflammation within the body. Over time, these metabolic disturbances may influence cellular processes associated with cancer development,” said Dr Jain.