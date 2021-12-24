With mobility training, Sanya Malhotra shows us how it's done

Sanya Malhotra is always up for everything fitness. The acto9r is a fitness enthusiast and when not working for the big screen, she is often spotted in the quaint corners of her gym, engrossed in her fitnes routine. From taking up high intensity workouts to slowing herself down with flowy workouts to relax her body, Sanya's gym diaries are a treat for sore eyes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Sanya's fitness trainer Tridev Pandey shared a snippet of her workout routine on his Instagram profile and since then, fitness lovers have been scurrying to take down notes on how to be so graceful while working out. The video was further shared by Sanya on her Instagram stories.

In the video, Sanya, under the guidance of Tridev Pandey, can be seen taking up mobility training. The workout routine involves a plethora of fitness routines, being done back-to-back, all the while relaxing the mind and the body. Sanya and Tridev can be seen seamlessly practising mobility training in front of a big mirror. Dressed in a black cropped top and a pair of monochrome gym trousers, Sanya can be seen working on her flexibility by doing several stretching exercises.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Sanya Malhotra weightlifting to Doja Cat's ‘Woman’ is the fitness energy we need

With the video, Tridev also wrote about the benefits of mobility training and how Sanya has aced the workout routine to perfection - "If you want a relax mind, relax your body. Bring mobility training into your routine and become more aware of your body movements and positions. Sanya Malhotra is showing us how it’s done," read his post. Take a look at the video here:

Mobility training comes with plenty of health benefits. It helps in improving fitness performance and the movement of the body. It also helps in relaxing the body tired out from overexercising. Mobility training helps in keeping the body active as well.

Follow more stories on <strong>Facebook </strong>and <strong>Twitter</strong>.