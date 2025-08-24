Woman diagnosed with cancer at 19 noticed strange symptom when she drank alcohol: ‘I would have aching pains in my…’

Hanna Bordage experienced chronic neck pain before her cancer diagnosis and has now shared her story to alert people to potentially unknown symptoms of cancer. In an August 23 interview with People, Hanna, who was 'diagnosed with cancer at 19', shared how she never knew shoulder or neck pain could be a sign of cancer, and thought her symptoms stemmed from changing environments. Also read | Bowel cancer in young adults: Oncologist shares 5 causes behind disturbing trend In addition to the neck pain, Hanna Bordage shared she was experiencing night sweats. (Instagram/ Hanna Bordage)

‘I would have aching pains in my shoulder, neck’

The Canada-based woman said, “I remember thinking, 'I wish I could figure out what's wrong with me, what's wrong with my neck'... the one symptom that was odd, that couldn't be explained, was the one where I have neck pains when I drink. I would have a drink of alcohol, and within five to 10 minutes, I would have aching pains in my shoulder, my neck.”

More details of her cancer diagnosis

In addition to the neck pain, Hanna shared she was experiencing night sweats, which she assumed was due to the temperature in her dorm being hotter than her childhood home. Hanna's path to diagnosis began when she suffered a head injury during soccer practice, prompting a doctor's visit to rule out a concussion.

However, a full-body scan revealed a heart murmur, leading to further testing, including an echocardiogram, electrocardiogram, and MRI. The tests uncovered a 12-centimetre tumour near her heart, and doctors initially suspected blood cancer. The unexpected findings led to a shocking diagnosis that would change Hanna's life.

‘I could die or I could live’

“It took days and weeks, and then when I finally got biopsied, that's when they saw it was a late stage of hodgkin lymphoma. They told me, ‘You're going to need to do chemotherapy. You're going to need to do 12 rounds, and if that does not work, you're going to need radiation,'” she recalled, adding details of why she documented her journey on social media: “I wanted to speak to as many people as possible, because I had a new perspective and wanted to share it... I could die or I could live. I wanted to show people that you can go through things that completely terrify you, that shake you to your core and change you forever, and you can continue to be the positive, optimistic version of yourself.”

According to the American Cancer Society, common symptoms of hodgkin lymphoma include swollen lymph nodes, which can cause pain when drinking, fever, night sweats and feelings of lethargy.

After six months of chemotherapy, Hanna recently celebrated her two-year 'cancerversary'.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.