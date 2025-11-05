Woman shares 13 things she did instead of 'too much cardio' to lose PCOS belly fat: Lifting weights 4 times to eating...

Weight loss isn't just a result of good habits and regular exercise; it also involves formulating a sustainable plan that matches your lifestyle and bringing about changes in your overall wellbeing. However, it can be an uphill battle; add PCOS/PCOD diagnosis to it, and fat loss becomes challenging. Do these 13 steps consistently, and your belly fat will melt even without killing yourself on the treadmill.

But worry not, there are PCOS-oriented plans that can make your life easier. One such plan was shared on October 20 on Instagram by a fitness influencer, Sunaina, who listed 13 things that helped her with PCOS belly fat.

How to lose belly fat with PCOS/PCOD?

According to Sunaina, like everyone, in the beginning of her journey, she also thought that endless cardio would help burn belly fat. However, soon she realised that with PCOS or hormonal imbalance, cardio did absolutely the opposite.

The fitness influencer highlighted, “Too much cardio = higher cortisol = more belly fat, more cravings, and more fatigue.” She suggests, “Do these (13 steps) consistently, and your belly fat will melt even without killing yourself on the treadmill. Starving + sprinting won’t fix hormones. Fuelling + training smart will.”

So, if you actually want to lose your PCOS/PCOD belly fat, here are 13 things, as suggested by the fitness influencer, that work better than daily cardio:

1. Lifting weights

The fitness influencer suggested lifting weights 3 to 4 times a week as it builds muscle and burns fat even at rest. She suggested adding 2 light cardio sessions weekly.

2. 8 to 10k steps

Complete a target of 8,000 to 10,000 steps daily, Sunaina suggested, as consistency beats intensity.

3. Sleep 7 to 8 hours

Next, she suggested 7 to 8 hours of daily deep sleep, as no sleep means no recovery, which can lead to more belly fat.

4. Eat enough protein

The fitness influencer also suggested completing your daily requirement of protein intake for belly fat loss. She suggested eating enough protein, approximately 1.2 to 1.5 times your body weight in grams. Why? Because protein balances hormones and boosts metabolism.

5. Add healthy fats

She also suggested adding healthy fats to your daily diet, such as avocado, ghee, nuts, and seeds. “They build hormones and reduce cravings,” she emphasised.

13 ways to lose PCOS belly fat. (Google Gemini)

6. Manage stress

Manage stress because cortisol is the real belly-fat hormone, the fitness influencer highlighted. More cortisol means more weight gain.

7. Cut refined sugar and processed snacks

It's a no-brainer, but to be healthy and lose weight, cut refined sugar and processed snacks from your diet as they spike insulin instantly.

8. Stay hydrated

The fitness influencer suggested aiming for drinking 3 litres in a day, along with electrolytes in the morning.

9. Limit alcohol and sugary drinks

For belly fat reduction, limit alcohol and sugary drinks as they block fat-burning hormones.

10. Eat whole carbs

Instead of refined carbohydrates, add whole carbs in your fat-loss diet, like rice, oats, potatoes, and fruits. “Don’t cut carbs, just choose smarter ones,” she suggested.

11. Add fibre daily

Fibre should be an important component of your daily diet, suggests the fitness coach. She recommends adding veggies, chia seeds, and flax seeds as fibre supports gut health and reduces bloating.

12. Fix your posture

She also recommended fixing your posture during workouts because better core engagement leads to visible toning.

13. Walk 10 to 15 minutes after meals

Lastly, add a daily habit of walking 10 to 15 minutes after meals as it helps digestion and insulin control.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.