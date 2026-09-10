Woman who lost 35 kg in 12 months shares simple weight loss tips she ‘stole’ from Reddit: Meal prep to post-dinner walks

What if some of the most useful weight loss advice is already hiding on Reddit? Shavy Jain ‘lost 35 kg in 12 months’ and, along the way, came across several simple tips that made sticking to her routine easier. She revealed the simple habits that helped her stay consistent with her diet, workouts and everyday routine.

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Sharing her advice in an August 18 Instagram post, Shavy said Reddit was a ‘gold mine’ for useful weight loss tips and listed the habits she followed during her transformation. (Also read: Can you die from a broken heart? Cardiovascular surgeon says ‘yes’, explains why heartbreak can mimic a heart attack )

1. Cook dinner for two meals

One of Shavy’s tips is to make meal preparation easier by cooking two portions of dinner, one for the evening and another to take for lunch the next day. She also recommends keeping breakfast simple and consistent. “Eat the same breakfast every single day (ideally a high-protein one),” Shavy said.

2. Make small changes to everyday eating

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{{^usCountry}} Shavy suggested cutting back on cooking oils and ghee where possible. “Skip oil/ghee while cooking most things,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shavy suggested cutting back on cooking oils and ghee where possible. “Skip oil/ghee while cooking most things,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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She also recommended keeping healthier, protein-rich snacks easily accessible. “Keep protein snacks like salted paneer, roasted chana, and protein cookies visible in your fridge for quick snacking,” she said.

For those who enjoy paneer and tofu, Shavy suggested learning a few easy, high-protein recipes along with low-calorie dips and chutneys.

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3. Walk after dinner

Shavy also stressed the importance of movement outside the gym. “Walk after dinner and aim for at least 4K steps,” she said. For meal preparation, she recommended using spare time to prepare ingredients in advance. “Use any free time to meal prep salads and veggies so they’re ready to use,” Shavy wrote.

4. Keep tempting snacks out of sight

One of her more practical suggestions was to avoid stocking up on snacks at home. “Stop keeping snacks in your pantry. Tell yourself you can always Blinkit them if you really want them,” Shavy said.

She also suggested having low- or no-calorie alternatives around during the day. “Carry sugar-free gum and have Diet Coke stocked to office every day,” she wrote.

5. Track what you eat

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Shavy recommended using a food weighing scale to get a better idea of portion sizes and calorie intake. “Buy a food measuring scale + use ChatGPT to log your calories,” she said.

She also advised finding a balance rather than completely avoiding foods that trigger cravings. “Kill cravings with occasional cheat bites, but also build the habit of saying no to high-calorie foods (it gets easier over time, I promise),” Shavy wrote.

6. Make strength training a habit

Alongside her diet and daily movement, Shavy recommended prioritising strength training. “Aim for at least 4 weight-lifting sessions/week + 10 minutes of cardio,” she said.

However, she suggested approaching the gym differently at the beginning of a weight-loss journey. “At the start of your journey, go super hard on your diet and easy in the gym,” Shavy wrote, explaining that the goal should be to make exercise a sustainable part of everyday life rather than something that feels like an inconvenience.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.