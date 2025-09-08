Woman who lost 40 kgs reveals how she prevents weight gain during travel without compromising on fun

In the pursuit of weight loss and healthy living, many people face a common challenge: how to enjoy vacations without derailing their progress. Saachi Pai, a Toronto-based fitness influencer and online coach, seems to have mastered this balance. After an inspiring journey of losing 40 kgs (approximately 90 lb) over 15 months, Saachi was wary of travelling because she was anxious she would put on weight again. But then she found smarter ways to travel! In a new Instagram post, she has revealed her personal wellness secrets that helped her not gain weight while travelling. Her smart diet tips may just help you indulge without going on a guilt trip while you holiday! Saachi Pai's journey provides a roadmap for anyone concerned about weight gain during vacations. (Instagram/saachi.pai)

How to maintain fitness while on vacation?

Many fitness enthusiasts experience anxiety about maintaining their routines while travelling. However, Saachi offers a refreshing perspective: "Vacations don’t have to derail your progress."

Here are her tips on how to maintain weight while travelling!

Before the vacation

Preparation is key. Saachi believes that setting the tone before your trip can significantly impact your experience. Here are her top tips:

Meal planning: "Integrating protein- and fibre-rich foods into your diet before travelling helps keep you satiated. Foods like lean meats, legumes, nuts, fruits, and vegetables are excellent choices. Saachi highlights the importance of preparing meals in advance. Stay active: Building endurance through daily activities is essential. Incorporating walks into your routine can enhance overall health, making it easier to stay active in new environments. Hydration is crucial, as it plays a vital role in regulating hunger and preventing overeating. "Drinking ample water before your trip to support better health while travelling", emphasizes Saachi. Pack workout essentials: Always pack workout essentials, such as a resistance band and comfortable sneakers, recommends Saachi. Having these items readily available allows you to fit in quick workouts regardless of your location.

During the vacation

When it is vacation time, Saachi advocates for a balanced approach rather than strict restrictions. Here’s what she recommends:

A balanced approach: For Saachi, the key is to enjoy two healthy meals and one snack or dessert each day while travelling. Increase daily activity: Exploring your destination on foot can help keep your activity levels up. Saachi enjoys walking over 10,000 steps daily while sightseeing. Squeezing in a brief 20-minute workout session also keeps the momentum going. Mindful eating: Rather than obsessing over calorie intake, Saachi is all for mindful eating. This involves “savouring meals, listening to hunger signals, and stopping when satisfied”, she says.

After the vacation

Returning home can trigger guilt for many who have indulged during their travels. However, Saachi emphasises the importance of maintaining a healthy mindset in the post-vacation period.

No crash diets: Saachi does not adhere to extreme calorie restrictions after vacation. Instead, she returns to her regular calorie consumption and makes grocery shopping a priority within 24 hours of returning home. Ease back into routine: Transitioning back to a workout regimen should be gradual. “Easing back into training to avoid burnout or injury, allowing the body to readjust naturally”, encourages Saachi. Realistic expectations: “It’s normal for travellers to experience a weight increase of about 2 to 2.5 kg due to water retention and changes in routine”. Saachi reassures her followers that this extra weight usually dissipates within a week of returning home.

Saachi's message is clear yet powerful: “Vacations don’t erase your progress. Quitting after vacation does.” By adopting a balanced mindset and continuing to practice healthy habits, you can return from your travels feeling empowered rather than defeated.

Who is Saachi Pai?

Saachi Pai has become a household name in the fitness community, particularly for her remarkable transformation journey, which spanned from September 2022 to December 2023, during which she lost approximately 40 kilograms. As a dedicated fitness influencer, she consistently shares her story and insights on her Instagram account (@saachi.pai), offering a wealth of knowledge on topics such as weight training, dieting, hydration, and mental wellness. Saachi’s overarching goal is crystal clear: to assist others in achieving sustainable fat loss and cultivating a healthy lifestyle.

Key aspects of Saachi Pai's story