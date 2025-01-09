Woman who shed 18 kgs in 10 months shares what helped her weight loss: 80% healthy food, 20% fun snacks

Madyy Tsey describes herself as a personal coach who keeps sharing weight loss-related tips and tricks on her Instagram profile. Madyy went through a drastic weight loss transformation and lost 18 kilos in just 10 months. With the help of a healthy diet and a consistent workout regime, Madyy achieved the desired weight goal. She also keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on Instagram. Also read | Rohit Roy recalls losing 16 kg in just 25 days with 'stupid diet'; warns fans: It's dangerous, I'll never do that again Madyy Tsey lost 18 kilos in 10 months. Here's how she did it.(Instagram/@madyy_tsey)

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since I started my weight loss journey, and I actually stuck with it! This is real proof that if you commit and stay consistent, you will see results. At the beginning, I struggled with a lack of confidence, fear of not accomplishing my goals, and self-doubt. I dealt with digestion issues, bad habits, and even acne. But now, I feel more confident than ever, energized, and excited about my journey,” Madyy celebrated one year of starting her weight loss journey and getting into shape with a before and after picture.

A few weeks back, Madyy shared how she shed 18 kilos and got into shape in just 10 months. Madyy started her weight transformation journey in January, 2024 and achieved her weight target in October, 2024. “Hope this helps,” Madyy added in the caption. Also read | Woman who dropped 50 kg in 13 months but gained it back reveals 11 things you should know about weight loss

Here’s what she did for her drastic weight transformation:

Workout regime:

For four to six times a week, Madyy combined strength training and 30 minutes of cardio workout.

Diet:

Madyy followed a weight loss diet, consisting of 80% of healthy foods, and 20% of food items that she likes having, but in moderate quantity.

Hydration:

It is mandatory to keep the body hydrated throughout the day. Madyy suggested drinking 2-3 liters of water everyday.

Supplements:

Madyy also added supplements to her diet for better and faster results. “I started pre-workout, creatine and April (when I stopped breastfeeding,” Madyy added. Also read | Woman who lost 18 kg reveals 3 big mistakes she made during her weight loss journey: 'I skipped dinner completely'

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.