Woman who dropped 50 kg in 13 months but gained it back reveals 11 things you should know about weight loss

Nikita Phulwani lost 50 kilos in 13 months with a healthy diet and workout regimen. However, she also gained back more than 10 kilos. In 2024, Nikita achieved her weight goal. Through this process of losing weight and gaining it back, Nikita learnt the truths about weight loss. “After losing 50 kgs in 13 months, overconfidence hit me—I thought I’d never regain the weight. But I did, gaining back 38% in just one year,” read an excerpt of Nikita’s post. Also read | Woman who lost 53 kilos, shares positive effects of her weight loss journey: ‘I sleep better, my PCOS is gone’ Nikita shared 11 truths about weight loss that we should be aware of.(Instagram/@niggiphulwani, Pexels)

Nikita further shared 11 truths about weight loss that we should be aware of:

Maintaining weight is more difficult than losing it:

Nikita mentioned that losing weight is a one-time thing, but maintaining the desired body weight is a lifetime commitment that requires discipline and effort.

Understanding food:

It is essential to know how a food item can affect our body. We need to prioritise our relationship with food. Weight loss diet goes beyond just watching our calorie intake.

Fitness is a lifestyle choice:

Fitness cannot be achieved through quick fixes. "True fitness is about consistency, balance, and long-term habits that make you feel good daily," wrote Nikita.

Processed foods, sugar and alcohol are strict no-no:

Cutting down on processed food, sugar and alcohol can lead to less bloating, clearer skin and less puffiness.

Consistency is the key:

It is essential to stay consistent through our diet, lifestyle and workouts. Rest and sleep are equally important in a weight loss journey.

Have a goal in mind:

Without a goal, we can get tired and distracted very fast. “Without something to work toward, the mind and body get complacent, and comfort takes over. It doesn’t have to be just a number on the scale—it could be better sleep, improved habits, mindfulness, or learning a sport or skill,” she added.

Surroundings shape success:

Our external environment also has a lot to contribute to our success. We should align ourselves with people who support us and understand our vision.

Don't rely on motivation:

“Motivation fades, especially early on. Discipline and routine keep you going when motivation runs out, and over time, showing up gets easier,” wrote Nikita.

Your habits define you:

We need to inculcate healthy habits and make healthy tweaks in our lifestyle to lead a better life.

Seek support:

There's no harm in asking for help. "Sometimes, seeking expertise isn't weakness—it's the smartest move," added Nikita.

Importance of sleep:

Healthy sleep patterns, good quality sleep and a proper sleep routine can have a positive effect on our stress levels, hormones and overall wellbeing.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.