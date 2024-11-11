Woman who lost 53 kilos, shares positive effects of her transformation journey: ‘I sleep better, my PCOS is gone’

Nikita Phulwani, founder of ByNiggi – a marketing consultancy based in Dubai, keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile @niggiphulwani. In a recent post, Nikita started her weight loss journey in August 2020, and since then, “everything has changed.” Nikita Phulwani started her weight loss journey in August 2020, and since then, “everything has changed.” (Instagram/@niggiphulwani)

It starts with one decision:

Nikita shared the reel featuring a before-after video of herself and sharing her first step to losing weight was being committed to it. “You are capable of so much more than you believe. It all starts with one decision: commitment. Commit to the process and to yourself. Step one is recognizing that you deserve better, that you can change. After that, it’s showing up every single day. It took me 13 months to shed 50 kgs, but it took me over three years of yo-yoing to reach my goal weight of 65 kgs,” read an excerpt of her post.

What changed after her drastic weight loss?

Nikita shared that her weight transformation gave way to better things in life. “I’ve become someone I love,” she added. Nikita further added how her weight transformation journey has helped her physically and mentally - “Since I started my journey in August 2020, everything has changed. I’ve almost cut out alcohol, my awareness has sharpened, I’ve stuck to a routine for over 10 months, and my mindset has shifted to one of abundance and gratitude. I sleep better, my PCOS is gone, and I’ve trained 4-5 times a week for 4 years. I’m mindful about my food and my choices.”

Being overweight can have significant effects on physical and mental health. It is important to maintain a healthy weight with the right choice of diet and exercise. In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Vansh Chhabra, Senior Nutritionist at Wellversed, said, “Achieving a desirable weight isn’t just about a “diet” or “plan” or “program”, it is simply about adopting a sustainable and healthy form of lifestyle patterns which takes time and effort.” Also read | Weight loss tips: Fitness experts share natural ways to get rid of belly fat

