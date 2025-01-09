Rohit Roy recalls losing 16 kg in just 25 days with 'stupid diet'; warns fans: It's dangerous, I'll never do that again

Rohit Roy has opened up about his intense preparation for his role in Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007). In a recent interview with Cyrus Broacha, the actor shared that he followed a drastic diet back then, which he now admits was extreme and unhealthy. It's not uncommon for actors to go to great lengths to prepare for a role, but it's refreshing that Rohit is speaking out about the potential dangers of extreme dieting. Also read | Prajakta Koli opens up about consequences of extreme dieting, reveals her weight loss secrets Rohit Roy said he once lost 16 kg in 25-26 days for a movie. (Instagram/ Rohit Roy)

‘I was on a water diet’

Speaking about his 'skinny' look in the film, Rohit said, “I went on a really stupid diet, and I will never do that again. But I had to because I had to look like that. I lost 16 kg in less than 25-26 days. I was on a water diet. It was really intense,” Rohit shared.

Highlighting the impact of extreme diets on organs, Rohit said, “Yes, it is dangerous, and that’s why I said it is a stupid diet. I will never do that again for anything. I’ve heard stories of actors who have tried to do similar diets, and some of them have actually popped (died), in Hollywood.”

Rohit on his current diet

When asked to share his fitness routine, Rohit said he 'has a gym in his van' when he is shooting, as he often works out on set. He also revealed that he follows the 16:8 intermittent diet and tries to fast for 'almost 18 hours a day', keeping his eating window between 6 and 8 hours.

The fasting style of restricted eating comes with certain rules, which could include fasting in the morning or choosing to consume food only during certain hours of the day. Rohit added that he does not eat from 7 pm to 1 pm, and it is 'very easy' to follow this diet plan. He suggested people should start with the 12:12 intermittent diet plan and then the 14:10 intermittent diet and then gradually move to the 16:8 fasting and eating plan, like him.

More about water diet

So, what is the water diet that Rohit mentioned? A water diet, also known as a water fasting diet, is a type of diet wherein an individual consumes only water for a period of time, typically ranging from 24 hours to several days or even weeks.

Water fasting can help you lose weight quickly. But should you try it? We spoke with a doctor in a 2024 for the full lowdown on its true health impacts — both good and bad. Click here to know everything about water fasting, from potential short-term benefits to risks and side-effects.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.