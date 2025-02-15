Woman who shed 9 kgs in just 3 months, shares 10 tips on how to lose fat without giving up your favourite foods

Mahtab Ekay, a fat loss coach (according to her Instagram bio), went through a drastic weight transformation and shed 9 kilos in just 3 months. Mahtab Ekay keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile. She also addresses diet and workout-related queries, regarding faster and sustained weight loss on her social media profile. On Friday, Mahtab shared a fresh post and revealed ten tips on how to lose fat, build muscles and still keep our favourite foods in the diet. Also read | Woman who shed 60 kg shares ‘magic’ weight loss drink that helped her. Nutritionist reveals if it actually works Mahtab Ekay shared ten tips on how to lose fat, build muscles, and still keep our favourite foods in the diet. (Pexels)

1. Eat in a slight calorie deficit:

You can either use an online calculator or multiply your ideal body weight (lbs) by 12 to find your target calories.

2. Hit your protein target:

Aim for 0.8–1g of protein per pound of your ideal body weight. Add pure protein to the diet such as chicken breast, white fish (cod, tilapia), whey isolate protein powder, canned tuna, egg whites, shrimp, extra-lean ground turkey, extra-lean ground beef, non-fat Greek yogurt, tofu.

3. Strength train with progressive overload:

Track your workouts and aim to beat last week's numbers—whether it's adding weight, reps, or sets.

4. Fuel up before workouts:

A pre-workout meal with carbs like a banana or apple paired with a little peanut butter ensures you’ll have the energy to push hard during your session and not leave any gains on the table—even in a deficit.

5. Drink enough water:

Drink half your body weight (lbs) in ounces of water. Get a cute big water bottle. Fill it up with your water goal first thing in the morning and focus on finish it by the end of the day.

6. Move more with a daily step goal:

Aim for 8-12k steps per day. You can do this anywhere and its low stress movement.

7. Prioritise fiber:

Eat 25–35g of fiber per day to stay full, support digestion, and improve fat loss. Focus on high-tier fiber foods like berries, apples, pears, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, carrots, oats, quinoa, whole-grain bread, lentils, chickpeas, black beans.

8. Stay consistent:

Especially when it comes to belly fat—it’s usually the most stubborn and the last to go. Don’t give up right before you see results!

9. Be patient:

You'll start seeing amazing results even the first 4-8 weeks but your dream body will take longer. Think months, not weeks, and set realistic expectations.

10. Track more than just the scale:

Because you’re building muscle and losing fat simultaneously, the number on the scale might not change drastically. Focus on progress pictures, how your clothes fit, waist measurements and getting stronger in the gym.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.