Woman who shed 60 kg shares ‘magic’ weight loss drink that helped her. Nutritionist reveals if it actually works

Instagram user Rajii Ghanghas documents her weight loss journey on social media, motivating her followers to get their lives back on track. The fitness influencer has lost over 60 kgs in 12 months. In a recent video, she shared a magic morning and night drink that helped her lose weight. Rajii Ghanghas shared her magic weight loss drink recipe.

Magic weight loss drink

In the video, titled ‘Magic drink for weight loss’, Rajii shared a drink recipe that helped her during her weight loss journey - methi and ajwain water. “I reduced 60+ kgs in 12 months 💪🏻 and still working on myself,” she added in the caption. Per the fitness influencer, the weight loss drink is best for winter. Let's check out how to make it here.

Ingredients

2 glasses of water

1 spoon of methi dana (fenugreek seeds)

½ spoon ajwain (carom seeds)

Recipe

Let it boil for 2 mins. Strain the water in a cup and drink.

Drink methi and ajwain water to lose weight. (Pinterest)

Tip: Take it as a first drink in the morning and also 10-15 minutes before sleeping at night. “It will help in improving your metabolism,” Rajii explained in the clip. “Want to see drastic changes? Follow a calorie deficit diet and 40 minutes of HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workout with this,” she added.

Here's what nutritionist says

Tanya Khanna, a Nutritionist and Yoga Trainer at Alyve Health, says methi and ajwain water is often promoted as a weight loss remedy, but it's important to understand its actual impact on the body.

“Does it magically help lose weight? No single food or drink can be considered a ‘magic’ solution for weight loss overnight. However, methi and ajwain water can support weight loss combined with a healthy diet and consistent exercise,” she adds.

● Methi (Fenugreek): Helps control blood sugar levels, improve digestion, and reduce appetite due to its fibre content

● Ajwain (Carom Seeds): Aids digestion, boosts metabolism, and reduces bloating

While these benefits may indirectly contribute to weight loss, drinking methi-ajwain water alone will not lead to fat loss unless paired with lifestyle modifications.

Benefits of drinking methi and ajwain water in the morning & night:

Morning: Kickstarts metabolism, aids digestion, and helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Night: May prevent bloating, improve gut health, and support better digestion overnight.

Precautions:

Avoid if you have low blood sugar/acidity, as both ingredients can lower blood sugar and trigger acidity in some people.

Pregnant women: Avoid consuming these ingredients regularly, as they can stimulate uterine contractions.

Medication interactions: If a person is on blood thinners, taking methi seeds may increase the risk of bleeding.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.