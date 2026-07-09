Women stuck at 60–70 kg? Nutritionist Ishaan Sachdeva shares a simple 1,500-calorie, 100g protein diet for fat loss

Many women weighing between 60 and 70 kg find themselves stuck in a frustrating cycle of dieting and workouts with little progress. Nutritionist and health coach Ishaan Sachdeva reveals in his July 6 Instagram post the common reasons behind this fat-loss plateau and the dietary changes that can make a difference.

Nutritionist shares a 1,500-calorie vegetarian diet plan for effective fat loss. (Pexel)

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Ishaan recommends a 1,500-calorie, 100g-protein eggitarian diet plan designed to be simple, sustainable and easy to follow. (Also read: Fitness coach Puneet Rao says, 'your workout is not a fat-burning magic trick'; shares what actually helps you lose fat )

Morning: Start your day with hydration

According to Sachdeva, the day should begin with a hydrating drink. “Choose one of the following: warm water with lemon and chia seeds or jeera water that has been soaked overnight,” he suggests.

Breakfast: Prioritise protein

For breakfast, Sachdeva recommends choosing one of these high-protein meals. “Option one is two whole eggs, two egg whites and two slices of brown bread, providing approximately 330 calories and 26g of protein.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Alternatively, you can have a besan-paneer cheela made with 50g besan and 50g paneer along with vegetables. This provides around 340 calories and 23g of protein.” Mid-morning snack {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Alternatively, you can have a besan-paneer cheela made with 50g besan and 50g paneer along with vegetables. This provides around 340 calories and 23g of protein.” Mid-morning snack {{/usCountry}}

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To keep energy levels stable between meals, Sachdeva recommends: “You can have 200ml chaas with five almonds, which provides about 115 calories and 6g of protein. Another option is 100g curd with one medium apple, offering around 145 calories and 4g of protein.”

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Lunch: Focus on balanced meals

Lunch should include a combination of protein, fibre and complex carbohydrates. “One option is soya curry made with 40g raw soya chunks, two rotis and a salad. This meal provides roughly 420 calories and 28g of protein.”

“Another option is one cup of cooked rajma with 50g paneer and a fresh salad, which provides around 390 calories and 21g of protein,” he says.

Evening snack

Instead of reaching for processed snacks, Sachdeva suggests protein-rich alternatives. “You can prepare an egg sandwich using one whole egg, two egg whites and two slices of brown bread. This contains approximately 250 calories and 19g of protein.”

“If you prefer something lighter, have 30g oats cooked in 200ml toned milk. It provides around 225 calories and 11g of protein.”

Dinner: Keep it light but protein-rich

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Dinner should continue to prioritise protein while including plenty of vegetables. “One option is 100g paneer bhurji with vegetables and 100g curd, providing around 360 calories and 25g of protein.”

“Alternatively, you can choose a soya stir-fry made with 40g raw soya chunks, vegetables and 100g curd. This meal offers approximately 300 calories and 30g of protein,” says Sachdeva.

Before bed

To round off the day, Sachdeva recommends a light bedtime option. “Choose either 100g curd or 150ml haldi milk before going to bed.”

Daily nutrition target

Sachdeva says the plan is designed to provide:

“Approximately 1,450–1,550 calories per day.”

“Around 100–105g of protein daily.”

Fat-loss rules to follow

Along with the diet, Sachdeva recommends a few lifestyle habits for better results. “Walk 8,000–10,000 steps every day, strength train three to four times a week, drink at least three litres of water daily, sleep for seven to eight hours every night and follow the plan consistently for six to eight weeks.”

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He concludes with an important reminder: “The best diet isn’t the most restrictive one, it’s the one you can follow consistently.”

Ishaan Sachdeva, a certified Health Coach and Nutritionist, transformed his own health by losing 29 kg—from 107 kg to 78 kg—in just six months. Through his Instagram, he regularly shares evidence-based insights on fat loss, nutrition, fitness and sustainable lifestyle habits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.