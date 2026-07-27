Working in AC all day? Dermatologist explains why your skin feels dry even during the monsoon

When people think about monsoon skincare, the first concerns that usually come to mind are oily skin, sweat, and breakouts. Dryness is rarely considered a problem during the rainy season. However, many people notice that their skin starts feeling tight, rough, or uncomfortable during the monsoon, especially when they spend most of their day in air-conditioned spaces. Dr Kanika Popli, dermatologist and founder of Kanayaa, shared reasons behind skin dryness and tips to fix it.

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Why does skin feel dry in the monsoon?

Dr Kanika Popli said, “The reason is that skin health is not influenced only by the weather outside. The environment we spend hours in every day can also affect how the skin behaves.”

The environment we spend hours in every day can also affect how the skin behaves.

Impact of the air conditioner

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Kanika, air conditioning helps make indoor spaces comfortable by lowering temperature and humidity. However, this reduction in moisture in the air can affect the skin’s ability to hold on to hydration. Studies on indoor environments have shown that prolonged exposure to low-humidity conditions can increase transepidermal water loss, which may contribute to dryness and skin discomfort. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Kanika, air conditioning helps make indoor spaces comfortable by lowering temperature and humidity. However, this reduction in moisture in the air can affect the skin’s ability to hold on to hydration. Studies on indoor environments have shown that prolonged exposure to low-humidity conditions can increase transepidermal water loss, which may contribute to dryness and skin discomfort. {{/usCountry}}

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The outer layer of the skin acts as a protective barrier. It helps prevent moisture from escaping and protects the skin from external irritation. When this barrier is disturbed, the skin may become more reactive.

Why does oily skin also feel dry?

Dr Kanika highlighted that one of the biggest misconceptions is that oily skin cannot become dehydrated. In reality, oil production and hydration are different concerns. Dermatologists often differentiate between oily skin and dehydrated skin because dehydration refers to a lack of water content, while oiliness is related to sebum production.

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“A person can have oily skin on the surface while the skin lacks sufficient water. During the monsoon, people often skip moisturiser because their skin feels sticky. Others use strong cleansers or wash their face repeatedly to remove sweat and oil,” said Dr Kanika.

Another step that should not be ignored is sunscreen. Many people reduce sunscreen use during cloudy or rainy days, assuming there is less sun exposure. However, ultraviolet rays can still reach the skin during the monsoon. Regular sun protection continues to be important for maintaining long-term skin health.

Simple care for monsoon dryness

According to Dr Kanika, the solution is not adding multiple products to the skincare routine. A simple, consistent approach works better. Using a gentle cleanser and a moisturiser suitable for your skin type can help support the skin barrier.

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Using a gentle cleanser and a moisturiser suitable for your skin type can help support the skin barrier.

If dryness continues despite proper care, or if it is accompanied by itching, redness, or irritation, it is important to understand the underlying cause. A dermatologist can help identify whether it is simple dehydration or a skin condition that requires specific treatment.

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The skin responds to more than just the changing seasons. Our indoor environment, daily habits, and skincare choices all influence how healthy and balanced the skin remains.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.