Working out regularly but not seeing results? Know the 3 recovery mistakes that maybe slowing you down

Much of the focus when you are working out goes to the training sessions, from lifting heavier to doing more reps. But after the workout, the recovery phase is also critical, especially for making the training session effective. If your recovery is poor, you may not see results as quickly, despite working out regularly.

Your recovery is as important as your training. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ALSO READ: Orthopaedic doctor shares 6 common workout mistakes you make which increase joint injury risk

Let's quickly go through the common recovery mistakes that may be slowing your progress. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yash Vardhan Swami, founder and transformation coach at TrainedByYVS, revealed the common mistakes many people make. He also emphasised that real progress actually happens when the body recovers.

“Training is simply the stimulus; recovery is where muscle repair, strength gains, hormone balance, and performance improvements actually occur. If recovery is poor, even the hardest workouts may not deliver results," he added.

Here are the three common mistakes that you should avoid in order to see better fitness progress:

1. Not getting enough sleep

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sleep deprivation affects your muscle growth. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

{{^usCountry}} First up is sleep deprivation. Lack of sleep can have a very direct impact on your recovery, regardless of how consistent your routine is. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} First up is sleep deprivation. Lack of sleep can have a very direct impact on your recovery, regardless of how consistent your routine is. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Most people underestimate how important sleep is for fitness, muscle growth, and performance,” Yash added, suggesting that resting is crucial, acting as an integral part of the recovery. When you sleep less than eight hours of sleep consistently can directly impact energy levels, along with reduced muscle repair, lowered focus and even spike risks of injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Most people underestimate how important sleep is for fitness, muscle growth, and performance,” Yash added, suggesting that resting is crucial, acting as an integral part of the recovery. When you sleep less than eight hours of sleep consistently can directly impact energy levels, along with reduced muscle repair, lowered focus and even spike risks of injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

When you sleep, Yash shared, the body repairs tissues, restores energy stores, regulates hormones and supports brain recovery, especially during sleep.

2. Not eating enough protein

The second mistake is falling behind on your protein goal. You may be training hard, but the coach reminded that protein plays a key role in muscle recovery and rebuilding tissue after workouts, making it very critical for progress. When protein intake is low, the body may remain in an under-recovered state. Moreover, the expert observed that muscle soreness may last longer without adequate protein.

The coach recommended the daily goal, “For most active individuals, consuming around 1.2 to 1.6 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight can support recovery and muscle maintenance.”

3. Ignoring micronutrients and nutrient timing

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The third mistake is ignoring micronutrients and nutrient timing. Vitamins, minerals and the timing of meals also matter because they support energy levels, hormone function, muscle performance.

“Deficiencies in nutrients like Vitamin D3 and Vitamin B12 can negatively impact energy levels, muscle function, and even mood,” the coach said.

This suggests that even if someone is eating enough protein, deficiencies in vitamins and minerals can still affect how well the body performs and recovers. It is very important to understand that recovery is not only about protein.

For nutrient timing, Yash suggested having having carbohydrates before workouts to improve performance and intensity, while carbohydrates with protein after workouts can support glycogen replenishment and recovery.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Adrija Dey ...Read More Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON