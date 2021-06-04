World Bicycle Day: Pedal your way to a fit, healthy lifestyle

Fitness enthusiasts have long preferred bicycles but, amid the lockdown, the craze for this eco-friendly vehicle has found many new takers. Not only did many individuals take up riding, but many cycling groups were also formed in different societies. On World Bicycle Day, cyclists share with us what they love the most about this activity.

Eish Singhal, deputy commissioner of police, New Delhi, says, “Bicycling is a great way to get close to nature and maintain fitness. I try to finish my bicycling before 7.30am, as after that my workday starts. I live at Pandara Road and going to India Gate is fun on a bicycle.”

Talking about the emerging trend of cycling amid the pandemic, fitness coach Yash Vardhan Swami says, “It is good to see this trend. I am a huge proponent of performing cardio such as cycling. Cycling is a great way to meet and chill with friends while maintaining social distancing.” Health coach and nutritionist Preety Tyagi, says, “Cycling has repeatedly been mentioned as being particularly beneficial to both mental and physical health. Cycling, like other motor abilities, is easily accessible to most of us, and its rhythmic, aerobic, and low-impact nature has been shown to enhance the brain. It makes you feel better. Cycling circulates blood more quickly throughout your body, allowing endorphins and other feel-good chemicals like dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin to spread more quickly.”

Bicycling is a top choice for lifestyle influencers, as well. “Cycling combines physical exercise with a small trip outdoors. It is a healthy, fun and low-impact form of exercise for all ages. It’s good for your lungs, cardiovascular health, muscle strength and joint mobility,” says Maia Sethna, a lifestyle blogger. Actor Megha Gupta also shares her love for cycling, and says, “Cycling is good for the environment and a good form of cardio. The best part is that I can breathe in nature. The fresh air, the winds, the rustling of leaves... it promises a good time.”

After seeing the deteriorating air quality of Delhi, Pooja Vijay started Pink Pedals, an initiative to promote bicycling in Jaipur. Vijay says, “Bicycles are an integral part of my life. I started Pink Pedals to support a liveable environment, breathable air, and safer streets. We provide cycles on rent at very nominal charges. Our rent starts from ₹20, and the pricing is inversely proportional to the time of the ride...the more you ride, the less you pay.”

If you are planning to go cycling too, Swami has some tips for you. “One should always wear protective gear, especially when riding on busier traffic channels. They should start with a slower intensity and increase it gradually as their skills improve,” he advises.

