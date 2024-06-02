World Bicycle Day: Top 7 cycling accessories that will help you stay safe during your adventurous city tours

If you are a cycling enthusiast, then the World Bicycle Day (June 3) has to be a special day for you. Cycling is not only an important mode of transport, but it is also a recreational activity and a great sport. Like every other sport, if you are fond of cycling and love to explore the city on wheels, then there are certain cycling accessories that you must use and be aware of in order to have a safe and protected cycling experience. Top 7 cycle accessories that are a must for every cyclist this World Bicycle Day.(Pexels)

Cycling accessories such as helmets are of paramount importance, providing essential protection for riders of all ages. High-visibility clothing and lights ensure cyclists are seen by motorists, crucial for riding in low-light conditions. For convenience, accessories such as water bottle holders, saddlebags, and phone mounts offer practical solutions for hydration, storage, and navigation.

Additionally, tools like portable pumps, multi-tools, and puncture repair kits are indispensable for maintenance and emergency repairs on the go. These accessories collectively contribute to a safer, more enjoyable, and more efficient cycling experience, whether for daily commutes, leisure rides, or competitive racing.

So, this World Bicycle Day, explore your city or the mountain side keeping your cycling accessories handy. Check out the best deals on them on Amazon.

Helmets:

1.

VICTGOAL Adult Bicycle Helmet With Detachable Visor Back Light Adjustable Size Cycling Helmet Lightweight Mountain Road Bike Cycle Helmets For Men And Women (Black Red), Large

The most important cycling accessory that you need are helmets. Designed with advanced materials such as polycarbonate shells and EPS foam, helmets absorb and dissipate impact forces, significantly reducing the risk of head injuries. The VICTGOAL Adult Bicycle Helmet is designed to provide superior protection and comfort for cyclists of all levels. Featuring a lightweight and durable construction, this helmet incorporates advanced aerodynamic design to minimize wind resistance and enhance performance.

The integrated EPS foam offers excellent impact absorption, while the adjustable fit system, ensures a snug and secure fit for various head sizes. Equipped with 21 air vents, this helmet provides optimal ventilation to keep you cool during intense rides. The detachable visor offers added protection from sun and rain, making it versatile for different riding conditions. With its sleek and stylish design, the VICTGOAL helmet is perfect for road biking, mountain biking, and every day commuting.

Specifications of VICTGOAL Adult Bicycle Helmet

Material: EPS foam, polycarbonate shell

Weight: 270 grams

Ventilation: 21 air vents

Fit System: Adjustable dial fit system

Visor: Detachable

Certifications: CPSC, CE EN1078

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Lightweight and durable May not fit larger head sizes Excellent ventilation Limited colour options Adjustable fit system Visor attachment may be flimsy Detachable visor

Portable High Pressure Foot Air Pump:

3.

Quxis Portable High Pressure Foot Air Pump Heavy Compressor Cylinder With Pressure Gauge Floor Pump For Motorbike, For Cars, Bicycle, Football, Cycle Pump., Black - 100 Cfm

A portable high pressure foot air pump is an essential tool for cyclists, motorists, and outdoor enthusiasts. Designed for ease of use and efficiency, this pump allows users to inflate tires, sports equipment, and inflatable gear quickly and effortlessly. The Quxis Portable High Pressure Foot Air Pump is an essential tool for any cyclist. This robust and efficient pump is designed to quickly inflate your bike tires to the optimal pressure, ensuring a smooth and safe ride. The compact and lightweight design makes it easy to carry on any cycling trip. Its high-pressure capacity can handle a variety of tires, including those for mountain bikes, road bikes, and hybrids. The ergonomic foot pedal allows for easy and comfortable pumping, while the built-in pressure gauge ensures precise inflation. Durable materials and construction ensure long-lasting performance, making it a reliable choice for both regular maintenance and emergency repairs.

Specifications of Quxis Portable High Pressure Foot Air Pump

Material: Aluminum alloy, plastic

Max Pressure: 160 PSI / 11 BAR

Gauge: Built-in pressure gauge

Valve Compatibility: Presta, Schrader, and Dunlop

Dimensions: 12 x 5 x 3 inches

Weight: 1.2 pounds

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-pressure capacity Heavier than some portable pumps Built-in pressure gauge Foot pedal might be small for larger feet Durable construction Not as compact as hand pumps Easy to use

Hydration packs:

5.

Hydration Bladder 2 Liter Leak Proof Water Reservoir, Military Water Storage Bladder Bag, BPA Free Hydration Pack Replacement, for Hiking Biking Climbing Cycling Running, Large Opening, Insulated Tube

Hydration packs have revolutionized the way athletes, hikers, and outdoor enthusiasts stay hydrated during their activities. The Hydration Bladder 2 Litre Leak Proof Water Reservoir is designed to keep you hydrated during your outdoor adventures. Made from high-quality, BPA-free materials, this reservoir is both safe and durable. Its leak-proof design ensures that you won’t lose a drop of water, even during the most rigorous activities. The wide-mouth opening makes it easy to fill and clean, while the insulated tube helps keep your water cool. The 2-litre capacity provides ample hydration for long rides or hikes. The reservoir fits most hydration backpacks and comes with a bite valve that allows for convenient, hands-free drinking. Stay hydrated and perform at your best with this reliable water reservoir.

Specifications of Hydration Bladder 2 Litre Leak Proof Water Reservoir

Material: BPA-free (bisphenol A) TPU

Capacity: 2 litres

Dimensions: 15 x 7 inches

Weight: 6 ounces

Opening: Wide-mouth

Tube Length: 40 inches

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Leak-proof design Tube can be difficult to clean BPA-free materials Bite valve might wear out over time Wide-mouth opening

Mudguard set:

7.

EMotorad Bicycle Mudguard Set Grey and Black with Front and Rear Fender Suitable for 26.5 and 27 inches Wheels (Grey)

Mudguards, also known as fenders, are designed to shield both the rider and the bike from water, mud, and debris kicked up by the wheels. Front and rear mudguards are typically included in a set, providing comprehensive coverage and protection to keep the rider's clothing and gear dry and clean. The EMotorad Bicycle Mudguard Set is the perfect accessory to keep you and your bike clean and dry on wet and muddy rides. Designed for both front and rear wheels, these mudguards provide extensive coverage to prevent water and mud splashes. Made from high-quality, durable plastic, they are lightweight yet sturdy enough to withstand rough terrain. The easy-to-install design allows you to quickly attach and detach the mudguards without any tools. Their adjustable nature ensures compatibility with a wide range of bike models, including mountain bikes, road bikes, and hybrids. Ride confidently in all weather conditions with the EMotorad Bicycle Mudguard Set.

Specifications of EMotorad Bicycle Mudguard Set

Material: High-quality plastic

Compatibility: Universal fit for most bikes

Front Mudguard Length: 22 inches

Rear Mudguard Length: 18 inches

Weight: 0.5 pounds (set)

Installation: Tool-free, quick-release

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Easy to install May not fit all bike models perfectly Lightweight and durable Plastic construction might not be very flexible Good coverage

Lights:

5.Lista Bicycle Tail Light

9.

Lista Bicycle Tail Light USB Rechargable Smart Wireless Remote Control Turn Signal Warning Lamp Bike Taillight

Bicycle lights are essential accessories for enhancing safety and visibility, especially when riding in low-light conditions or at night. Front lights, typically white, illuminate the path ahead, allowing cyclists to see and avoid obstacles. The Lista Bicycle Tail Light is a must-have for any cyclist looking to enhance their visibility and safety on the road. This compact yet powerful light features multiple lighting modes, including steady and flashing options, to suit various riding conditions and preferences. The ultra-bright LEDs ensure you are seen from a distance, increasing your safety during night rides or in low-light conditions. The light is USB rechargeable, providing convenience and eliminating the need for frequent battery replacements. Its durable, water-resistant design ensures reliable performance in all weather conditions. The versatile mounting system allows for quick and secure attachment to your bike seat post, helmet, or backpack.

Specifications of Lista Bicycle Tail Light

Material: ABS plastic

Lighting Modes: Steady, flashing, pulse

Battery: USB rechargeable

Water Resistance: IPX4

Dimensions: 2.5 x 1.5 x 1 inches

Weight: 2 ounces

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Multiple lighting modes Battery life may be limited USB rechargeable Mounting system may be fiddly Water-resistant

Bike lock chain:

11.

Sportneer Bike Lock Chain 3.2 FT 0.32' 8mm Thicker Heavy Duty Anti-Theft Anti-Cut Uncuttable High Security Bicycle Chain Lock Bike Lock Portable Strong with Keys for Scooter, Mountain Bike, Motorbike

Designed to deter theft, bicycle locks come in various types, each offering different levels of protection. U-locks, or D-locks, are renowned for their robustness, featuring a solid metal shackle that resists cutting and prying. The Sportneer Bike Lock Chain is a reliable and robust security solution for your bicycle. This lock features a heavy-duty chain made from high-strength steel, providing excellent cut resistance and maximum security. The chain is covered with a protective cloth sleeve to prevent scratches on your bike frame and improve durability. The lock uses a 5-digit combination mechanism, allowing for 100,000 possible combinations, significantly enhancing security over traditional 4-digit locks. Easy to use and set up, this bike lock chain offers a convenient way to protect your bike from theft, whether you're parked in urban areas, on campus, or outside your home.

Specifications of Sportneer Bike Lock Chain

Material: High-strength steel

Length: 3.2 feet

Weight: 2.5 pounds

Lock Type: 5-digit combination

Sleeve: Protective cloth cover

Color: Black

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-strength steel chain Heavier than some locks 5-digit combination Can be bulky to carry around Protective cloth sleeve

GPS:

13.

COOSPO Bike Computer GPS Wireless, ANT+ Cycling Computer GPS with Bluetooth , Multifunctional ANT+ Bicycle Computer GPS with 2.3 LCD Screen, Bike Speedometer with Auto Backlight IP67

A GPS for bicycles is an essential tool for modern cyclists, combining advanced navigation, safety, and performance tracking in one device. These GPS units offer real-time mapping and turn-by-turn directions, ensuring you never get lost, whether you're exploring new trails or commuting through the city. The COOSPO Bike Computer GPS Wireless is a state-of-the-art device designed to enhance your cycling experience by providing accurate and detailed data on your rides. This compact bike computer features GPS navigation, allowing you to track your route and performance metrics with precision. The wireless design ensures a clean and clutter-free setup on your handlebars. The large, easy-to-read display shows speed, distance, time, and other essential stats, while the built-in GPS ensures you stay on track. Compatible with ANT+ sensors, this bike computer can also monitor heart rate, cadence, and power. With a long battery life and water-resistant design, the COOSPO Bike Computer is perfect for all your cycling adventures.

Specifications of COOSPO Bike Computer GPS Wireless

Material: Plastic, electronic components

Display: 2.4-inch LCD

GPS: Built-in

Battery Life: Up to 20 hours

Connectivity: ANT+

Water Resistance: IPX7

Dimensions: 3.5 x 2 x 1 inches

Weight: 3 ounces

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Accurate GPS tracking Can be complex to set up Wireless design Display might be hard to read in bright sunlight Long battery life

Top three features of cycling accessories

Best Cycling Accessories Material Weight Price in INR VICTGOAL Adult Bicycle Helmet EPS foam, PC shell 260-290g ₹ 1500- ₹ 2000 Quxis Portable High Pressure Foot Air Pump Aluminium Aluminium alloy, ABS 200g ₹ 500- ₹ 800 Hydration Bladder 2 Litre Leak Proof Water Reservoir TPU material 200g ₹ 800- ₹ 1200 EMotorad Bicycle Mudguard Set Polypropylene 250-300g ₹ 400- ₹ 600 Lista Bicycle Tail Light ABS plastic 40-50g ₹ 300- ₹ 500 Sportneer Bike Lock Chain High-quality steel 800-1000g ₹ 1000- ₹ 1500 COOSPO Bike Computer GPS Wireless Plastic, silicone 80-100g ₹ 2000- ₹ 3000

How to find the best cycling accessories:

Finding the best cycling accessories requires a blend of research, understanding your needs, and considering product features. Begin by identifying what aspects of cycling you need to enhance or address: safety, comfort, performance, or convenience. Read product reviews and comparisons from reputable sources or online communities to gain insights into the quality, durability, and usability of different accessories. Consider factors like material quality, weight, price, and compatibility with your bike setup. Pay attention to customer feedback on comfort, ease of installation, and effectiveness in real-world conditions. Additionally, evaluate warranty and return policies for peace of mind. By carefully assessing your requirements and gathering information, you can make informed decisions and find the best cycling accessories to enhance your riding experience.

FAQ on best cycling accessories:

1. What are essential cycling accessories for beginners?

Essential accessories for beginners include a helmet, lights, a lock, a pump, and a water bottle or hydration system.

2. How do I choose the right size helmet?

Measure your head circumference and choose a helmet size within the manufacturer's recommended range. Ensure a snug fit without being too tight or loose.

3. What features should I look for in bike lights?

Look for brightness, beam pattern, battery life, and mounting options. Consider whether you need lights for visibility during the day, night riding, or off-road trails.

4. How important is weight when choosing the cycle accessories?

Weight can affect performance and comfort, especially for accessories like helmets and pumps. Opt for lightweight options without compromising durability or functionality.

5. Are expensive cycling accessories worth it?

Expensive accessories often offer higher quality, durability, and advanced features. However, it's essential to balance your budget with your specific needs and preferences.

