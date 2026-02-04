World Cancer Day 2026: Oncologist shares 5 cancer screenings every Indian aged 25 to 65 should do

World Cancer Day 2026: February 4 is observed as World Cancer Day to raise awareness about cancer. As part of the awareness initiatives, there is a strong push to prioritise prevention and early detection, which would aid in timely treatment.



Often, some forms of cancer in the beginning present with incredibly subtle symptoms or remain completely silent. By the time it is detected, it is frequently caught at an advanced stage, making timely screening non-negotiable. When detected early, the treatment outcomes also improve. Know which essential tests you need to do so you can detect early and receive timely treatment. (Picture Credit: Unsplash)

Age is one of the key risk factors for cancer, which is why undergoing screening at the appropriate age is crucial. Dr Amit Jain, Pediatric Haematologist-Oncologist and BMT Physician, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre, Mahim, shared with HT Lifestyle the key cancer tests one should take, as per their age.

Dr Jain shed light on the consequences of delayed diagnosis, raising an alarm that it impacts the treatment and survival outcomes. Especially in India, he pointed out, delayed diagnosis is one of the biggest challenges in cancer care.

“In India, nearly 60-70% of cancer cases are diagnosed in late stages, significantly reducing survival rates,” the oncologist explained. "Systematic screening is the only way to catch 'silent' malignancies when they are most curable.



Since many cancers develop without any prominent early symptoms, routine screening helps detect them on time, which also improves survival rates and long-term health.

Often, there is a lot of anxiety around screening, but the oncologist shared an important piece of advice: "Screening is not about fear, it’s about staying ahead of disease and protecting long-term health.” This shift in mindset is necessary to reduce the burden of late diagnosis.



The oncologist listed out some of the age-wise, necessary tests, based on the cancer type and risk factors: