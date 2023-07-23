World Embryologist Day 2023: Embryologists are medical professionals who study and examine sperm, eggs and embryos. They are the ones who determine which sperm and eggs are healthy for fertilisation through IVF treatment. IVF or In vitro fertilisation is a medical procedure where the sperm and the egg are fertilised in a test tube or somewhere outside of the woman's body. This includes intricately following the woman's ovulation process, removing the ovum from the body at the exact time and letting the sperm fertilise it in a laboratory. Embryologists are the professionals who help in making the process happen – they create new life and help in making babies. World Embryologist Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day(Wong Maye-E / AP)

Every year, World Embryologist Day is celebrated to observe the work and the contributions of the embryologists in the medical field. As we gear up to celebrate the day, here are a few facts to keep in mind:

ALSO READ: Fertility tips: Advances in IVF that can help couples battling with infertility

Date:

Every year, World Embryologist Day is celebrated on July 25.

History:

This day is particularly special because in 1978, the first baby was born through the process of IVF. Louise Joy Brown was the first baby to be born through In vitro fertilisation. Hence, to commemorate the special day, World Embryologist Day is celebrated every year on the same day.

Significance:

Adam Burnley, along with the pioneer of IVF, Patrick Steptoe and Bob Edwards are honoured on this day for their contribution to medical science. Over the years, the process of IVF has become more secure and developed. Now it’s a lot safer and developed process to have a baby. On this day, awareness is given to people about the process and the chances of improving this particular field of medical science is explored on how to give birth to a healthy child through IVF. Every year, World Embryologist Day is celebrated with the intention of developing this stream.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Tapatrisha Das Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion. ...view detail