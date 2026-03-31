Internet reacts to ‘world’s first protein condom’ by Gaurav Taneja’s fitness brand: ‘First in my bloodline to witness’
Internet reacts humorously to Beast Life's announcement of a 'protein condom', with users sharing jokes and skepticism about its legitimacy.
If you thought protein shakes were peak fitness innovation, the internet has something far more unexpected in store. Indian fitness brand Beast Life recently dropped a surprising announcement, claiming to introduce the “world’s first protein condom.”
Founded by content creator and fitness enthusiast Gaurav Taneja, Beast Life is known for its range of supplements. However, this latest “product” reveal has taken things into a completely unexpected and humorous direction. (Also read: Sania Mirza follows a 'protein-heavy diet, walks 5–7 km daily'; shares her fitness and skincare routine after retirement )
What is protein condom
In an Instagram post shared on March 28, the brand teased the concept with the caption, “We’re coming to upgrade your night performance.” The post claimed that the so-called protein condoms could boost blood flow and improve circulation, powered by L-arginine, an amino acid associated with protein building. However, there is no verified evidence or confirmation suggesting that such a product exists or is scientifically backed. Check the original post here.
How internet reacted
Unsurprisingly, the internet had a field day. The comments section quickly filled with jokes, puns and disbelief. One user quipped, “Beastlife performance in all departments,” while another joked, “Is this whey isolate or just regular?” Others called it “an innovative solution to a non-existent problem.”
The humour only escalated further, with users writing, “First in my bloodline to witness protein condom,” and “My comment was right, remember ‘proteindom’?”. One commented, “April fool banane ka build up kiya jaa rha hai” (They’re building this up to fool people on April Fool’s Day) another added, “April fool ki full planning” (This looks like full planning for an April Fool prank).
Several users leaned into the fitness joke, asking, “Should this be taken as pre-workout or post-workout?", While another hilariously added, “Can we wear this around in the gym?". One comment tagged the founder, saying, “It won’t cause bloating, right? Is it lab tested?".
One comment reads “Beast in every segment now,” while one user asked, “Protein mil kisko raha hai?” (Who is actually getting the protein?) another wrote, “Hoping it won’t get torn mid workout."
So far, Beast Life has neither confirmed nor denied whether the “protein condom” is real or simply a prank.
Not the first? A look at past condom innovations
Interestingly, the brand’s claim of introducing the “first” of its kind may not be entirely accurate. Last year, Swedish company LELO launched its ‘HEX condom’ in Europe, which reportedly featured an L-arginine-infused lubricant—somewhat similar to the claims being made now.
The idea of unconventional condom innovation isn’t new either. Earlier, German brand Billy Boy teamed up with Innocean Berlin to introduce “Camdom,” a digital app designed to block unauthorised recordings during intimate moments, showing how brands have been experimenting beyond traditional products.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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