World Heart Day 2022: Heart attacks on rise due to high cholesterol, say doctors

World Heart Day 2022: Heart attack in youth is increasing for many reasons and experts say one of the top causes could be high cholesterol levels. Experts say it is the need of the hour to manage cholesterol levels by eating a well-balanced diet, exercising daily, weight loss, and quitting smoking. (Also read: World Heart Day 2022: Best and worst foods for heart health)

Cholesterol is a fatty substance in one's blood. It's produced naturally in one’s liver. Everyone has cholesterol, so it is imperative to stay healthy because every cell in our body uses it. Some of the cholesterol comes from the food that one eats. One may be detected with high cholesterol when there is cholesterol in your blood.

“Nowadays, people in the age group of 15-30 are mostly diagnosed with high cholesterol levels. The causes can be attributed to eating a diet high in saturated fats, obesity, smoking, diabetes, alcohol, hypothyroidism, kidney disease, Cushing syndrome, high blood pressure, and having a family history of stroke and heart disease. It is a silent condition and there are no visible symptoms. High cholesterol will lead to the build-up of plaque in the arteries inviting a condition called atherosclerosis (narrowing of the arteries). Thus, one may be at a higher risk of stroke, heart attack, chest pain, and peripheral vascular disease it. Cholesterol levels are measured using a simple blood test. Try to stick to healthy eating habits and exercise daily to lower the cholesterol levels,” says Dr. Amit Shobhavat, Internal Medicine Expert, Apollo Spectra Mumbai.

HOW TO DEAL WITH HIGH CHOLESTEROL

“One with high cholesterol levels will be asked to do a lipid panel to measure the total cholesterol level, as well LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, and triglycerides HDL cholesterol is the good cholesterol and it helps in removing the extra cholesterol and plaque build-up in your arteries. This helps in reducing your risk of heart diseases, heart attack and stroke," says Dr Niranjan Nayak, Consultant Pathologist, Apollo Diagnostic Mumbai.

American Heart Association recommends getting a cholesterol blood test by age 20. Lipid profile test needs to be done in a fasting state with around 12 hours fasting. It is essential to follow a well-balanced lifestyle to maintain cholesterol levels in the recommended range.

"Eat a diet consisting of all vital nutrients. Opt for fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, nuts, seeds, chia seeds, avocado, lentils, walnuts, tuna, salmon, sardines and tofu. Have baked, broiled, steamed, grilled, and roasted foods instead of fried foods. Avoid fast food and sugary, pre-packaged and processed foods, and baked goods. Quit smoking, alcohol, and exercise daily to control weight and stay fit, take medication as recommended by the doctor to lower the cholesterol levels," says Dr Nayak.

