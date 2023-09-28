Water is essential for our survival and there is no denying this fact as we often hear about the importance of staying hydrated for various aspects of our health but did you know that your daily water intake can have a significant impact on your heart health? Something as simple as a glass of water can play a big role in maintaining a strong and healthy heart! World Heart Day 2023: Here's how drinking water can keep cardiovascular diseases at bay (Unsplash)

While we all know that following a balanced diet and exercising regularly are great for our heart, we often overlook hydration. We are quick to think about cutting down on fatty foods or hitting the gym but we seldom consider the impact that adequate water intake can have on our cardiovascular well-being.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle ahead of World Heart Day this Friday, Vijender Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of DrinkPrime, revealed, “Whether you're sipping on your morning glass of water or reaching for a refillable bottle during your daily activities, you're not just hydrating; you're taking a proactive step towards safeguarding your heart.” He highlighted how drinking water helps your heart -

1. Maintains Healthy Blood Pressure: Staying adequately hydrated helps regulate blood pressure by promoting optimal blood volume and reducing the strain on the heart. Proper hydration supports the relaxation and dilation of blood vessels, making it easier for the heart to pump blood throughout the body.

2. Prevents Dehydration-Induced Stress: Did you know that dehydration can actually induce stress? Dehydration can cause the heart to work harder to circulate blood, leading to an increased heart rate and added stress on the cardiovascular system. A simple solution of staying hydrated can eliminate this problem because it ensures that the heart doesn't have to compensate for low fluid levels.

3. Reduces the Risk of Blood Clots: Dehydration thickens the blood, making it more prone to clotting. By drinking enough water, you help maintain the fluidity of your blood, reducing the risk of dangerous blood clots that can result in heart attacks or strokes.

4. Supports Nutrient Delivery: A proper nutritious diet is something that has to be followed by everyone. Along with that, the nutrients from water also act as a carrier for essential nutrients, ensuring they reach the heart and other vital organs efficiently. This nutrient transport is crucial for the heart's proper function.

5. Facilitates Waste Removal: Adequate hydration supports the kidneys in efficiently removing waste products from the blood. When waste accumulates in the bloodstream, it can put additional stress on the heart. Proper water intake aids in maintaining a healthy balance and reducing this stress.

Vijender Reddy added, “In addition to these, water also plays a crucial role in regulating sodium levels and maintaining heart health by helping to balance the body's sodium levels and supporting proper blood pressure regulation. When you consume an appropriate amount of water, it helps maintain the right balance of sodium in your bloodstream. This balance is vital in maintaining the correct fluid volume in and around cells and regulating blood pressure. When you're adequately hydrated, your body can efficiently excrete excess sodium through the urine, preventing it from accumulating in your bloodstream.”

He elaborated, “Now, what happens when the sodium levels are imbalanced? It can cause high blood pressure which in turn affects and stresses the heart. Maintaining a proper sodium balance is essential for heart health because sodium can lead to increased fluid retention and higher blood pressure if levels become too high. However, is drinking lots of water enough? No. The quality also matters when you intake water. Clean, safe, and healthy water without any contaminants must be consumed to ensure the safety of your health. Bonus tip: Apart from proper hydration, eat a balanced diet along with consistent exercise, to keep your heart healthy always!”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!