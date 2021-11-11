World Pneumonia Day: Know the difference between viral and bacterial pneumonia

World Pneumonia Day: Pneumonia is a form of acute respiratory infection that affects the lungs. It is most commonly caused by virus or bacteria. Any infection causing an inflammatory response in the lung is referred to as pneumonia. Though the majority of pneumonia is caused by bacterial infections, viral infections like influenza or Covid 19 virus can also affect the lungs and can cause serious inflammatory damage to them.

In Covid times rise in atypical bacterial infections leading to pneumonia which is also called "Walking Pneumonia" caused by organisms like Mycoplasma, Leptospira, oriented (scrub typhus), etc, is also seen which usually causes milder disease and can be effectively treated with antibiotics.

"Viral pneumonia is slightly different from bacterial pneumonia in a clinical presentation like the patient will be having rapid progression of symptoms with high-grade fever and severe breathlessness and cough dragging the patient to the hospital," says Dr. Gopi Krishna Yedlapati, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad.

ALSO READ | World Pneumonia Day: All you need to know about the biggest infectious killer of adults and children

Also, while bacterial pneumonia is predominantly localized to an area of the lung and are unilateral, viral pneumonia is randomly distributed in all areas of both lungs varying from small patches or ground glass opacities to extensive consolidations, adds the doctor.

"Viral pneumonia is usually contagious as it spread through droplets and the severity ranges from simple flu-like symptoms to severe breathlessness leading to hospitalizations, which the world has evidenced in the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic," says Dr Yedlapati.

Viral vs bacterial pneumonia: Difference in treatment

In bacterial pneumonia the predominant drug is antibiotics which is based on the organism identified in sputum culture or lab investigations whereas in viral pneumonia, the role of antibiotics is less. But for few viral infections antiviral drugs can be used, like Ribavirin for Respiratory Syncytial Virus, Oseltamivir for H1N1 (Swine Flu), Remidesivir and Favipiravir, Molnupiravir for Covid 19, etc. The predominant treatment in viral infections is supportive care like fluid intake, paracetamol, antihistamines, and antitussives.

One can prevent pneumonia by maintaining immunity with proper protein-rich diet and regular exercise. Adequate respiratory etiquette must also be followed.

"Vaccination helps in preventing disease especially certain viral infections like Flu vaccine, Covid vaccination and also Pneumococcal vaccination which are commercially available," says Dr Yedlapati.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON