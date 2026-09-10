World Suicide Prevention Day: From withdrawal to sudden changes, signs someone may be struggling with suicidal thoughts

Suicide remains one of the most misunderstood public health issues of our time. Even as mental wellbeing becomes part of everyday conversation, the warning signals that precede a crisis are still routinely ignored, labelled as just another mood swing or regular stress. Mental health experts describe suicidal distress as a continuum rather than something that simply happens one day. In most cases, there are signs, some subtle, some obvious, that appear well before a person reaches crisis point.

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Smriti Tandon, mental health expert and co-founder of Online Chikitsa Mitra and 120by80, the healthcare platforms of Salubrious Technologies, shared signs someone may be struggling with suicidal thoughts.

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A change in how they communicate

“One of the earliest shifts is in communication,” said Smriti. Some people go quiet in spaces where they were once talkative. Others begin voicing their pain in ways that sound almost casual: calling themselves a burden, talking about wanting the pain to end, or saying they see no way out. According to Smriti, because these remarks are dropped lightly into conversation, they are easily dismissed as throwaway lines. They should never be.

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One of the earliest shifts is in communication.

Withdrawal from people and routines

{{^usCountry}} Another indication is a marked pullback from friends, family and activities that once brought joy. This is different from introversion. It looks like they lost interest in favourite things, skipped social commitments, and disengagement from work or studies without explanation. If it persists for weeks rather than days, it is not a phase to wait out. Sudden calm after a difficult period {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another indication is a marked pullback from friends, family and activities that once brought joy. This is different from introversion. It looks like they lost interest in favourite things, skipped social commitments, and disengagement from work or studies without explanation. If it persists for weeks rather than days, it is not a phase to wait out. Sudden calm after a difficult period {{/usCountry}}

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Smriti highlighted that counterintuitively, one of the most alarming signs is an unexpected sense of peace after prolonged distress. On the surface, it looks like improvement. It can sometimes mean a person has made up their mind to end their suffering. A sudden mood lift after a long low deserves attention, not relief.

Giving things away, tying up loose ends

Parting with treasured possessions, writing letters, setting personal affairs in order, or goodbyes that feel oddly final can all be explained away as decluttering. Context matters, when these behaviours appear alongside other signs, they must not be ignored.

The body keeps score too

Insomnia or excessive sleep, dramatic changes in appetite, persistent fatigue and increased alcohol or substance use are physical expressions of psychological pain. None of these alone confirms suicidal thinking, but in combination with the patterns above, they complete a picture. So do repeated statements of feeling trapped, of nothing ever changing, of there being no way out.

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Noticing these signs does not require anyone to become an amateur psychiatrist, and it should not turn us into one.

What can you actually do?

According to Smriti, noticing these signs does not require anyone to become an amateur psychiatrist, and it should not turn us into one. What it asks of us is simpler. Ask the direct question, gently and without judgement: are you okay, really? Asking someone about suicidal thoughts does not plant the idea; it often opens the first honest conversation.

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Listen without rushing to fix, and avoid well meaning phrases like think positive or others have it worse, which only deepen the isolation. Then help them take the next step towards a qualified professional, and stay in touch after, because support cannot end with one conversation.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.