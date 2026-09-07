Chakra Horoscope Today, September 7, 2026: Trust your instincts, but verify details before making financial commitments

Aries Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Mysticism surrounds Aries today, making this a good day to pay attention to intuition, dreams and unusual synchronicities. You may find yourself questioning something you previously accepted without thought. Instead of demanding immediate answers, allow yourself to explore the mystery.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly for five minutes with your eyes closed and visualise violet light above your head. Repeat OM slowly.

What to eat or drink: Warm chamomile tea, berries or a handful of walnuts.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst. Keep it beside you while meditating or sleeping.

Career and finance: Trust your instincts, but verify practical details before making financial commitments. Clear Quartz can be used as an intention crystal for clarity and wise decisions.

Taurus Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Destiny is the theme for Taurus. A situation may appear to be moving according to a larger plan, even if you cannot yet see the complete picture. Rather than obsessing over whether something is “meant to be,” focus on the choice that keeps you aligned with your values.

Chakra balancing practice: Write down one situation you cannot control. Fold the paper and place it beneath a clear glass of water for a few minutes while taking slow breaths.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, blackberries, coconut water or herbal tea.

Crystal remedy: Amethyst. Hold it while setting an intention for trust.

Career and finance: An unexpected development could redirect your professional priorities. Use Jade to reinforce an intention for steady, well-timed financial growth.

Gemini Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Joy brings Gemini a welcome, energetic lift. You may realise that not every productive day has to be serious or exhausting. Something simple, a conversation, creative activity, favourite meal or unexpected laugh, could remind you what genuinely nourishes you.

Chakra balancing practice: Place your palms over your heart and write down three things that made life feel lighter recently.

What to eat or drink: Green apple, cucumber, spinach or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine. Carry it when you want to stay open to positive experiences.

Career and finance: A lighter attitude can improve collaboration and creative problem-solving. Citrine is ideal for an intention of optimism, opportunity and abundance.

Cancer Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus and Sacral Chakras Guilt and passion create an interesting combination for Cancer. You may feel deeply motivated toward something while simultaneously questioning whether you deserve it or whether you are making the “right” choice. Do not allow guilt to become the voice making decisions for you.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand above your navel and one below it. Take ten slow breaths while repeating RAM for confidence and VAM for creative flow.

What to eat or drink: Yellow peppers, bananas, oranges or coconut water.

Crystal remedy: Carnelian. Use it when you need courage to pursue what genuinely excites you.

Career and finance: Passion can become a professional advantage when paired with discipline. Tiger Eye can support an intention of confidence, focus and decisive action around money.

Leo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra Isolation may feel particularly noticeable for Leo today. You may crave space, but there is a difference between consciously taking time for yourself and withdrawing because you feel misunderstood. Give yourself solitude without turning it into emotional disconnection.

Chakra balancing practice: Stand barefoot on the ground for a few minutes and consciously feel your feet supporting you. Repeat LAM.

What to eat or drink: Beetroot, carrots, sweet potato or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Smoky Quartz. Keep it near you when you need grounding.

Career and finance: Avoid making professional decisions based on a temporary feeling of being excluded. Black Tourmaline can be used as an intention crystal for boundaries and workplace stability.

Virgo Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye and Solar Plexus Chakras Virgo is being pulled between the quest for answers and the temptation of complacency. You may know there is more to learn, achieve or experience, yet part of you may prefer the comfort of what is familiar. The important question is not “Am I ready?” but “What happens if I never explore?”

Chakra balancing practice: Spend ten minutes journaling about one thing you want to discover and one comfort zone you have outgrown.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, bananas, yellow peppers or lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite. Keep it with you when exploring a new idea or direction.

Career and finance: Do not mistake temporary comfort for long-term security. Tiger Eye can support an intention of confidence, ambition and practical progress.

Libra Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Solar Plexus Chakra Insecurity may make Libras unusually aware of how others perceive them. Today, ask you to stop measuring your worth through comparison. Someone else's success does not reduce your own potential.

Chakra balancing practice: Stand in sunlight for a few minutes and visualise a warm golden light around your solar plexus. Repeat RAM seven times.

What to eat or drink: Corn, bananas, yellow lentils or warm lemon water.

Crystal remedy: Citrine. Carry it as a reminder of your own capability.

Career and finance: Do not underprice yourself or hesitate to ask for what your work is worth. Pyrite can be used for the purpose of confidence, recognition and financial opportunity.

Scorpio Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Throat and Solar Plexus Chakra Facade and growth come together for Scorpio. You may be recognising where you have been presenting one version of yourself while privately wanting something completely different. Growth begins when your external choices start matching your internal truth.

Chakra balancing practice: Hum gently for several breaths, then say one honest sentence aloud about something you truly want.

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, pears, spinach or warm tulsi tea.

Crystal remedy: Lapis Lazuli. Use it when you need courage to communicate honestly.

Career and finance: A professional identity that no longer fits may need updating. Malachite can support an intention of growth, transformation and healthier financial choices.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Crown Chakra Expansion is calling Sagittarius beyond the obvious. This could mean expanding your knowledge, worldview, spiritual understanding or professional ambitions. The opportunity may not arrive in the form you expected, so stay open to unconventional possibilities.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly and visualise violet light expanding outward with every breath. Finish by repeating OM nine times.

What to eat or drink: Purple grapes, berries, walnuts or lavender tea.

Crystal remedy: Clear Quartz. Use it during meditation while setting an intention for growth.

Career and finance: Think bigger, but keep your financial strategy grounded. Labradorite can be used for the purpose of recognising new possibilities without losing discernment.

Capricorn Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Root Chakra and Third Eye Chakras Perseverance gives Capricorn staying power, while trickery asks you to examine what you are actually being told. Do not abandon a goal simply because progress is slow, but do not keep pushing toward something merely because you have already invested time in it.

Chakra balancing practice: Sit quietly with your feet firmly planted. Take five grounding breaths, then ask yourself: “What am I not seeing clearly?”

What to eat or drink: Beetroot, carrots, pumpkin or ginger tea.

Crystal remedy: Black Tourmaline. Keep it near your workspace as a symbolic boundary-setting tool.

Career and finance: Double-check contracts, calculations, promises and financial details. Hematite can support an intention of grounded judgment and disciplined decision-making.

Aquarius Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Heart Chakra Balance is the lesson for Aquarius. You may need to find the middle ground between giving and receiving, logic and emotion, work and rest. Something does not have to be extreme to be meaningful.

Chakra balancing practice: Try alternate-nostril breathing for five minutes, keeping your attention on the centre of your chest.

What to eat or drink: Spinach, avocado, green apple or mint tea.

Crystal remedy: Green Aventurine. Hold it while setting an intention for emotional and energetic balance.

Career and finance: Avoid impulsive financial choices or taking on too much responsibility for others. Jade can support an intention of stability, balance and sustainable prosperity.

Pisces Horoscope Today Today's energy focus needs to be on: Third Eye and Heart Chakras Perception and rejection may be intertwined for Pisces today. You may be interpreting someone's behaviour through the lens of an old emotional wound. Before deciding that you have been rejected, pause and ask whether you have enough information, or whether fear is filling in the gaps.

Chakra balancing practice: Place one hand over your heart and one between your eyebrows. Take ten slow breaths while asking, “What is true, and what am I assuming?”

What to eat or drink: Blueberries, cucumber, leafy greens or peppermint tea.

Crystal remedy: Labradorite. Keep it nearby when you need emotional clarity and stronger intuition.

Career and finance: Do not interpret one setback as a final verdict on your abilities. Clear Quartz can support an intention of clarity, perspective and renewed confidence.

Kishori Sud

(Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)