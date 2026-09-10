MPSC aspirant dies by suicide; police suspect debt burden

PUNE: A 28-year-old student from Dharashiv district, who had been staying in Pune to prepare for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations, died by suicide at his residence in Shaniwar Peth, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was a resident of Khasapuri village in Paranda taluka of Dharashiv district. He had been living in Pune for the past two years while preparing for competitive examinations.

According to police, the deceased was facing financial difficulties and had incurred debts of around ₹2.5 lakh. He allegedly borrowed money from several people and reportedly struggled to repay the loans while managing his living expenses in Pune. Police said his room rent was also pending.

Police said a handwritten note concerning financial transactions was found at the scene, and it has been taken into custody as part of the investigation. A forensic team also visited the spot and collected necessary evidence and samples.

Police on Wednesday registered a case at the Vishrambaug police chowky, and further investigation is underway. Police are also examining whether any other factors may have contributed to the death.

According to Krishikesh Rawale, deputy commissioner of police (zone 1), the deceased was a BSc graduate and had been staying in a room at Nandanvan Society in Shaniwar Peth.

“Today, we registered the case at Vishrambaug police station. We recovered a note from the deceased containing details of his financial transactions, including the people from whom he had borrowed money and the amounts involved. The note also mentioned the money he had repaid, with the respective entries marked as ‘paid’. Based on the preliminary information, we suspect that financial difficulties and stress related to the loans may have contributed to his death. His medical examination was conducted today, following which his body was handed over to his family. Further investigation is underway,” Rawale said.

Police officials informed that the student had appeared for UPSC/MPSC examinations but had not cleared the preliminary examination and was considering returning to his native village. His father is no more, and his mother lives alone in the village, while his four sisters are married, according to the preliminary police report.

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar expressed concern over the student’s death, saying students from drought-prone and economically weaker regions often borrow money to move to Pune and prepare for competitive examinations.

“The incident is extremely distressing. Repeated allegations of paper leaks and other irregularities have created a feeling among students that their efforts are being undermined, with many spending years merely waiting for and appearing for examinations,” Pawar said.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com