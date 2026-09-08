Thane, A 17‑year‑old student, who had scored 95.7 per cent marks in his Class 12 science exams, allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Thane city after failing to secure admission to his preferred higher education institute, police said. Thane teen with 95.7 pc marks ends life after failing to get entry into college of choice

The boy, whose family resided in an upscale housing complex in Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbunder Road, sent a message to his family's WhatsApp group stating his intention to end his life.

However, before anyone could intervene, the boy jumped to his death from the 22nd-floor refuge area of a residential building on September 4 evening, the police said on Monday.

According to police, the boy's family suspects no foul play, attributing the extreme step entirely to academic distress.

The teenager recently passed his Class 12 science exams with a score of 95.7 per cent and aspired to pursue a BS-MS dual degree at the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology , Shibpur , the police said.

However, he fell short of securing a seat after ranking 10,474 in the aptitude test. His disappointment deepened after failing to secure admission in the reputed institute, they said.

According to police, the teenager left his residence around 7.30 pm on September 4, telling his family he was going for cycling. At around 8.15 pm, he sent a message to his family's WhatsApp group stating his intention to end his life.

Upon seeing the message and finding his phone switched off, his family immediately alerted the Kasarvadavali police.

The police and family members rushed to search the locality and found the teenager lying severely injured on a pavement near his apartment. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Thane, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the police said.

An accidental death report has been registered based on a statement given by the deceased's father.

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