Yoga asanas for emotional release: Malaika Arora’s yoga trainer shares tips

Performing yoga asanas on a daily basis comes with a lot of benefits. Yoga helps in improving the flexibility, balance and the posture of the body. It also helps in enhancing the range of motion, alleviating pain and stress. It induces better sleep and relaxation. Yoga also helps in releasing negative emotions from the body. By practising yoga, one can be relieved of stress and anxiety issues as well.

Malaika Arora’s yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi is known for sharing insights and tips related to yoga on his Instagram profile on a regular basis. From how to alleviate body pain to how to improve balance, Sarvesh shares insights with demonstration videos on his social media handle. On Wednesday, Sarvesh shared a short video of a range of asanas that can help in releasing emotional stress. “Let yourself be free of emotional burden with these asanas for emotional release,” read an excerpt of Sarvesh’s caption.

Sarvesh further noted down the yoga positions:

Balasana

Rajakapotasana

Baddha Konasana

Janu Sirsasana

Sukhasana

Health benefits:

Balasana, also known as Child’s Pose, helps in keeping the mind calm and releasing stress-related emotions. It also helps in relaxing the spine and alleviating stress in the shoulders and hands.

Rajakapotasana, on the other hand, helps in activating the endocrine system and the nervous system. It also helps in strengthening neck, chest and shoulders and boosting the digestive system.

Butterfly Pose, also known as Baddha Konasana, is known for relieving the body of tiredness. Besides this, it also helps in improving the flexibility of inner thighs, groins and the knees.

Janu Sirsasana, on the other hand, helps in improving anxiety levels. This asana helps in stretching the spine, liver, spleen, hamstrings, groins, and shoulders.

Sukhasana, also known as the Easy Pose, is meant for relaxation. It helps in improving focus and stillness of the body.