Yoga asanas for toned abs: Malaika Arora’s trainer shares tips

Strong and toned abs always top the list of things that people wish to achieve when they kickstart their fitness routine. Toned abs bring with themselves major health benefits as well. It helps in improving the posture and the balance of the body. It also helps in achieving a slimmer waistline and building better and stronger core muscles. Strong, toned abs also help in alleviating lower back pain and boosting athletic and sports performance of the body. But how do we achieve strong and toned abs with the help of yoga? Yoga trainer Sarvesh Shashi, who is known to train several Bollywood celebrities such as Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, shares a short video where he spoke of five yoga asanas which can help in achieving the toned abs that we aim for.

“If you want toned abs and don't know where to start, begin your yoga practice with these 5 asanas,” wrote Sarvesh as he shared his guide on the five yoga asanas. He further added the benefits of the yoga asanas as well. Take a look at the yoga positions here:

Trikonasana: Also known as the Triangle Pose, Trikonasana helps in stretching the muscles, improving stability and lengthening the spine. It also helps in reducing the stress of the body.

Virabhadrasana III: Targeting the abs, obliques and back muscles, Virabhadrasana III also helps in working on balance and strength of the body.

Bhujangasana: This asana helps in strengthening the core and the abdominal muscles. It also helps in releasing menstrual pain and boosting the flexibility of the body.

Chaturanga Dandasana: This asana helps in improving strength of the core muscles, arms, wrists and abdominal muscles

Navasana: Also known as the Boat Pose, Navasana helps in improving balance and strengthening the abdominal muscles, the spine and hip flexors. This asana also helps in boosting digestion.

