Yoga asanas to reduce cholesterol: Expert offers tips

Cholesterol, the waxy element present in the body – helps in the formation of healthy cells. However, it should be kept in check as high cholesterol can lead to cardiovascular diseases. High cholesterol also leads to fatty deposits in the blood vessels, further affecting the health of the heart. To maintain the cholesterol level in the body, a nutritious diet and adequate sleep are recommended by health experts. Practising yoga asanas on a daily basis also helps in maintaining the level of cholesterol in the body and keeping the arteries unclogged. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yoga expert Akshar noted down the yoga asanas that can be performed on a daily basis in order to reduce the cholesterol in the body. They are:

Kapalabhati – An effective Pranayam technique, Kapalabhati helps in increasing the metabolic rate of the body, thereby reducing the bad cholesterol. It also helps in stimulating the abdominal muscles and the digestive system. However, Akshar further added that Kapalabhati should not be practised by pregnant women throughout their entire trimester.

Surya Namaskar – Akshar recommended that 11 rounds of Sun salutation can be performed in the early morning to keep the cholesterol level in check. Surya Namaskar involves 8 yogic asanas and 24 yogic counts. These 8 asanas involve a good deal of stretching of abdominal muscles. Workout of the abdominal muscles ensures a better functioning digestive system, thereby keeping bad, unwanted cholesterol in check. Akshar further added that Surya Namaskar should not be performed in a hurry. After performing the yoga asana, the body gets heated up and the metabolic rate increases. It is recommended to avoid taking a shower immediately after performing Surya Namaskar.

He also added that besides performing these asanas on a regular basis, walking should be incorporated in the daily routine and fatty foods should be replaced with homemade healthy meals.

